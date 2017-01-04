28°
Mary River and gold the key to Gympie's identity

Paul Martin | 4th Jan 2017 10:57 AM
GOOD IDEA: Election candidate Graham Engeman at the Mary River during the run-up to the Gympie Regional Council election last year, where he and Mayor Mick Curran campaigned to develop the banks of the Mary River with bikeways, paths and picnic areas.
GOOD IDEA: Election candidate Graham Engeman at the Mary River during the run-up to the Gympie Regional Council election last year, where he and Mayor Mick Curran campaigned to develop the banks of the Mary River with bikeways, paths and picnic areas.

I LIKE Gympie.

Lots of people do, and have moved here from all over the place. Over the last few months I have chatted with people that have settled here from Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, South Africa and New Zealand, (there is even a street and a lane named for them).

When I ask people why they have moved here they invariably reply "because it's near”, and finish with Noosa or Brisbane or Rainbow Beach. No one has yet confirmed that they moved to Gympie for a specific reason to be here, unless it's to be in town close to family.

Daniel Warne wanting better access to the Sands on the Mary river. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times
Daniel Warne wanting better access to the Sands on the Mary river.

New residents like me, I moved here four years ago, have all agreed that it's a friendly town. It sure has some of the chattiest store keepers that I've been served by. And there is certainly a great range of cafes, the place runs on caffeine. (And when the north wind blows across the Nestles factory the whole town has an aroma of espresso). In fact, there are over 30 cafes with a cappuccino machine perched on the front counter. Many baristas make as good a latte as you would get in Fitzroy Melbourne!

Gympie has a sprinkling of events in the park in town with music and often concluding with fireworks. These infrequent events are well attended and generally well organised. But there is only about half a dozen, so that is not enough reason to settle here. Likewise, with the Gympie Muster, which is as close to Gympie as Redcliffe is to Brisbane. Anyway, we claim it and it has helped put Gympie on the country music map.

Gympie Music Muster 2016, Always a crowd favorite Kacey Chambers had the Muster patrons singing at the top of their lungs.Jason Dougherty/ Gympie Times
Gympie Music Muster 2016, Always a crowd favorite Kacey Chambers had the Muster patrons singing at the top of their lungs.

Gympie's main claim, it seems, is that it's near places. It's like a convenient store that people settle for when they can't be at the main store.

So, what does Gympie need? May I dare make a comment or two? For starters, every town that has a river makes a bit of a fuss about it. There are usually parks, playgrounds and bike-ways, with ornate lighting that graces the banks and follows the curves of the glittering stream. Think of the numerous towns with rivers and how the banks are picnic areas for visitor and locals.

Nor does it matter if the river rises and spreads out as floods are probably more common from the Wilson River that half drowns Lismore or the mighty Clarence that regularly inundates Grafton. Cities like Melbourne and Brisbane celebrate their river even though it is as every bit as brown and silty as the Mary.

But for Gympie, the Mary is that cursed abandoned thing down a bushy embankment. There is very limited access to the river, and none if you value your car.

FLOODED: The Atlantic Hotel (left), like the Royal Hotel across the road, was one of the first pubs hit when the Mary River broke its banks and flowed in to Mary St. Its brick structure held it in good stead and is now the site of Mamas and Papa's Pizzeria.
FLOODED: The Atlantic Hotel (left), like the Royal Hotel across the road, was one of the first pubs hit when the Mary River broke its banks and flowed in to Mary St. Its brick structure held it in good stead and is now the site of Mamas and Papa's Pizzeria.

There is a bit of a collapsed weir where the occasional kid swims and a stump near a bend where the even less infrequent person wets a line. But overall, it's a hidden forgotten monster that rears its devastating appearance occasionally to creep over the highway and soak a few carpets in the cheaper rentals in town.

Gympie can't simply establish itself as a place near things otherwise the youth will continue to leave to be at those near things leaving the town as retirement village of baby boomers.

The town grew organically around a maze of gold-digging tracks and, unlike Bendigo or Ballarat, there is no evidence of that massive prosperity. Most gold towns have vast grand structures that stand historically as evidence to that wealthy past, but not Gympie. The highway photographic sign points out that we have a rotunda, which would hardly draw visitors.

Nor has there been a strong aesthetic sense attached to the town to create lasting impressions. Many towns create themes such as Alstonville with its renown tibouchina flowering trees or the more famous purple rain over Grafton from the jacarandas. Maybe Gympie could be renowned as colour city by planting red flame or poinciana trees, white jacarandas and golden silky oaks in triplet order along the mostly empty street scape, and especially at the entrance to the town. That would be stunning!

Jeremy Dore having a climb in a Jacaranda tree in Gympie.
Jeremy Dore having a climb in a Jacaranda tree in Gympie.

Something big and lasting needs to be done; Gympie needs an identity.

Yes, it's nice to have the new Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre, however, most towns have pools. There would need to be something very different, such as a wave-making machine included if we are to actually draw tourists from the Sunshine Coast. More ambitious plans result in greater lasting benefits.

I have never found one person who has ever shown any concern about the Bruce Hwy deviation around Gympie.

To the contrary, people are delighted believing there will be waves of new settlers inhabiting our friendly Valley, for after all, won't we be even nearer in driving time to all those other places we are near to?

Suddenly overnight our town changes from a being a rumbling corridor of trucks to locals hearing crickets for the first time. The main artery sending essential services from city to city now has had by-pass surgery around a blockage.

Gympie Times journalist, Arthur Gorrie at the new Bruce Highway road upgrades near the Golden Nugget service station south of Gympie. March 28, 2016. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times.
Gympie Times journalist, Arthur Gorrie at the new Bruce Highway road upgrades near the Golden Nugget service station south of Gympie. March 28, 2016.

But, I have concerns. For example, the recent Kempsey bypass last claimed 94 jobs. Service stations, cafes and motels felt the sudden loss of blood. The flow-on effect extends to clothing stores, teacher positions and more. However, prepared towns gain from the redirected traffic, which the locals presume here. That was the case with towns like Loch in Victoria and Berrima in NSW, which transformed into funky cute antique and café locations.

Towns back in the 1990's that had been bypassed like Goulburn lost 20% of revenue overnight, while nearby Yass had 40% of businesses close. However, Yass more then recovered, it grew from the experience. The lengthy government report on those concluded:

"...that in the longer term, highway bypasses do not have adverse economic impacts on towns that are bypassed and that in most cases bypasses have resulted in economic development benefits for towns which have been bypassed”( http://www.rms.nsw.gov.au/documents/projects/town-bypasses-economic-evaluation.pdf). However, that regrowth in Yass was from housing proximity to the very expensive Canberra, which the report made no mention of.

Gympie Times journalist, Arthur Gorrie at the new Bruce Highway road upgrades south of Gympie. March 28, 2016. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times.
Gympie Times journalist, Arthur Gorrie at the new Bruce Highway road upgrades south of Gympie. March 28, 2016.

Gympie is big enough to keep expanding like Nambour and Goulbourn have. And like Nambour, it's also near enough to so many places. Gympie has evolved from gold digging, dairy and pineapples and now needs to decisively step into its new identity rather than simply being "near” to other locations.

