Mary River a great attraction going to waste: letter

It seems so obvious now: Gympie must develop the banks of the Mary River and make it more family friendly and accessible.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

FURTHER to the article about using the Mary River as an attraction for Gympie for locals and visitors and what a wonderful idea this would be.

Probably too late after we've gone and spent some $20+ million on a swimming pool, which I don't believe will attract many tourists to Gympie, but redecorating the foreshores of the Mary River would have been a tremendous attraction for tourists.

I can recall Townsville, which fronts on the ocean before it built The Strand Park, and Cairns before it built The Esplanade and what a difference these have made to the city and the enjoyment for locals and tourists alike.

Even Longreach with the Thompson River they have used it as a tourist attraction and extended visitor days by an extra day. All three places have a pool. Look at Southbank in Brisbane and how many now use it and it floods.

Gympie is a very friendly town, people will talk to visitors and locals alike.

And look at the Duck Ponds, how attractive they are to people, locals and visitors, and here we have the Mary River; a natural waterway and not even recognising it as an attraction.

Could be made into an excellent attraction with irrigation from the river to have green lawns and trees, architecturally a natural attraction with the right people designing it and limits on expenditure.

Am sure it could have been done for a lot less than $20 some million and would be used by many more than a swimming complex. Great thinking, but are our city fathers up to it?

Probably not but what a great natural attraction going to waste. Sure it will flood but so do the soccer fields and after the water goes down it is a brilliant green. Something so natural and right on our doorstep.

ROD MATTHEWS,

GYMPIE.