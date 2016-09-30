26°
Markets, chooks and balladeers out Widgee way

Lynlie Cross, WIDGEE CORRESPONDENT | 30th Sep 2016 10:00 AM
BIRDS OF A FEATHER: Ina Maxwell of Widgee Rural organises poultry for this weekend's chook sale at Widgee.
THE invasion begins this Monday (October 3), with hundreds of caravans and campers making their way to the Widgee Showgrounds for the 2016 Widgee Bush Balladeers.

As the grounds fill the music flows, people strum guitars, sing songs and recite bush poetry.

It's a busy week for the local community with everyone helping with cooking, cleaning, manning the gates and greeting visitors as they arrive to enjoy another year of top Australian entertainers such as Alisha Smith, Jeff Brown, Marge Graham, Bruce Lavender, Graham Roger, Keith and Caitlyn Jamieson and many, many more.

Plus it's walk-ups right through until 3pm Friday.

Meals will be available from Thursday night, right through until Sunday afternoon. Inquiries Ron 5484 0285 or Sue 5484 0166.

Widgee Markets

THERE'S always something for everyone at the Widgee Markets, and they're on again on Saturday, October 1 from 7am-noon in the grounds of the General Store.

Come along and grab a bargain from the stalls where you'll find Sally with her beautiful broms, Graham's fresh fruit and veg, Ted and his wooden puzzles and small furnishings, Kathy's kitchenalia, Joan's linens and pre loved goodie, Connie's puzzles and bric-a-brac, Janet's doggy dressage; the pony club sausage sizzle, Marlene's jams and spreads and much more.

Sites are great value at only $5 and it's a wonderful way to link up with people in the community. Inquiries Jim 5486 1180.

And remember Widgee Rural's monthly chook and bird sale will be on the next corner, where Jenny and her team will have a wide variety of poultry available. Inquiries Jenny 5484 0022.

Craft group

THE wood burners were out of the box once again at Widgee Craft Group on Wednesday as members had another crack at mastering this age old craft.

It might be much easier with all these the new, easy to use tools and equipment, but it still takes time and skill to work those designs onto a piece of wood or timber.

GETTING CRAFTY: Val Smith works on her wood burning with tutor Alice Burke at Widgee Craft Group.
Tutor Alice Burke was on hand, sharing skills and knowledge which proved invaluable and members were delighted with their pieces.

Next week is a general meeting followed by UFOs and preparations for upcoming activities. Inquiries Alice Burke on 5484 9156.

Janet Ramsland admires one of the Wood Burning pieces made at Widgee Craft Group on Wednesday.
Pure Patchwork

THE Widgee quilters will be at it again this Monday (October 3), despite the public holiday, as they work steadily to complete their quilts and throws in time for their annual quilt show.

If you'd like to see what it's all about come along to the Community Complex in Power Rd.

The "girls” get together from 9am and are always happy to welcome visitors and new members.

Inquiries Margaret Fittler 5484 0420.

Widgee school

TO HELP fund raise for Widgee State School, the P&C is holding a cake stall at the Bushman's Bar on Thursday, October 6 from 9am. With all those wonderful cooks abounding in Widgee, you'd best get in early for the best cakes and slices.

Topics:  balladeers, markets, whatson, widgee

