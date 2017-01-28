Market swell hits Cooloola Coast

SUMMER SUCCESS: The Cooloola Coast property market is heating up for agents like Robin Creighton.

A SURGING property market has given the Cooloola Coast an extended Christmas present, with real estate agents saying it is the best the market has been in years.

The boom capped off what has been called a "record” tourist season, and caught agencies by surprise.

"Normally, Christmas time starts petering out because people are really busy getting ready for holidays,” Robin Creighton said.

The principal for Tin Can Bay Raine and Horne said this season had been a complete about face from previous years, and had really "heated up” in the last two months, with "up to 15 calls a day from buyers”.

Better, inquiries were turning into business, she said, with her office doing at least eight contracts per month for the last six months.

Rainbow beach during the school holidays. Renee Pilcher

A seven-year industry veteran, Century 21 By the Bay's Rachel Fender shared the belief the Tin Can Bay market was rising.

"I've been selling in the area for seven years and it's probably the best it's ever been for me.”

The sales and marketing consultant said business had been particularly brisk since New Year's, with more than 20 contracts done since then.

It was double what their office did this time last year and, while prices were still "a little low”, Ms Fender said that was due to the fall in land value over recent years.

The market boom has extended to other parts of the coast, with Rainbow Beach in particular attracting a lot of interest.

According to realestate.com data, the median house sale price increased more than 8%, from $398,000 in 2015 to $432,000 in 2016.

Properties are also attracting more attention, with visitors per listing surging from 32 in June to more than 50 now.

Rainbow Beach Realty principal Andrew Hawkins confirmed the increased interest.

"Going back to August, September last year, there were early indicators and it's been consistently strong since October through the summer period, to today even,” he said.

Although the market was still in "early days” with house prices still yet to significantly change, Mr Hawkins said there was a clear improvement.

"Every 10 days or so a house is getting sold,” he said.

Family homes in the middle of the market were receiving the most attention, a welcome change in the property market.

"They've been languishing for quite a while,” he said.

Mr Hawkins pinpointed two reasons he believes behind the surge.

"The banks are certainly being more accommodating to buyers and investors, but more importantly the property wave we've been seeing coming up the coast for the last two years has finally passed through the area and it's bringing buyers with them.”

Rainbow Beach. Craig Warhurst

What is really striking, though, is why people are eager to explore the Cooloola property market.

"It's amazing how many people have been coming from the Gold Coast, Mooloolaba, Bribie, with the comment they're too crowded, too busy and their finally making the move,” he said.

Ms Fender agreed, saying people across Australia were now discovering the region.

"Our buyers are coming from everywhere.”