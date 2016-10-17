30°
News

Man tries to get girlfriend to smuggle drugs into jail

Carlie Walker
| 17th Oct 2016 7:47 AM Updated: 7:51 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A PRISONER at Maryborough Correctional Centre tried to make his partner smuggle drugs to him, then denied the drugs were his when she alerted police.

The 20-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Maryborough District Court this week, charged with aggravated supply of dangerous drugs within a correctional facility.

The court heard a stuffed toy full of a morphine replacement drug, had been delivered to the home of the man's partner.

It also included water balloons to transport the drugs, the court heard.

Crown Prosecutor Susan Hedge said this type of offending "struck at the heart of general deterrence".

Ms Hedge said despite his relative youth, the man's criminal history spoke to his inability to abide by the law.

She said part of that criminal history included a domestic violence offence against his partner, which added to the seriousness of his attempts to get his partner to bring drugs into the jail.

Defence barrister Paul Rutledge said his client was still in a relationship with the girl he had asked to bring him drugs and that he was trying to better himself in prison.

He said the man had completed certificates in various courses and was currently enrolled at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Rutledge said the man was completing a course within the prison that dealt with his issues with illicit substances.

He said the man aimed to be a civil or electrical engineer.

The man was now eligible for parole, but was unable to apply because of the charge.

Judge Tony Moynihan said the man had tried to procure his partner to deliver him the drugs that have arrived within the stuffed toy.

When she refused and told police, he then denied he had anything to do with the arrival of drugs at her home.

Judge Moynihan said the man also has a "serious history" of offending.

The man was sentenced to nine months in prison with a parole eligibility date set down for November 30.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  court drugs fraser coast maryborough correctional centre

Chatter and Chinese whispers the danger of a secretive council

Chatter and Chinese whispers the danger of a secretive...

LETTER: Just because someone is local does not make them best option

Weather forecast: Could we be in for a storm today?

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of a possible thunderstorm for the region today.

Eastwards-bound trough could bring rain, storms: BOM

'You f***ing mongrel': meltdown over prison for food theft

The Gympie man was sentenced for stealing food from Coles Express in Gympie.

Gympie man's anger over prison sentence for stealing food

TRAGIC: Police investigate fatal crash west of Maryborough

A crash near Aramara claimed the life of an 80-year-old man and left a woman in a critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the horror crash.

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Blaze trails with garage sales next weekend

Plenty of stuff will be on offer at the sale trail.

Get ready to grab a bargain next weekend.

Art is sexier than chocolate - or is it?

GREAT DEBATE: There are lots of events happening in Gympie for Rush, including the Great Art Debate at the gallery on Wednesday night.

Great Art Debate a delectable way to spend the evening

Lacuna Coil claim the stage in Aus tour

Lacuna Coil claim the stage in Aus tour

Fans were thrilled to see Lacuna Coil grace the stage in jump suits and paint for their first headline tour,

Woodford Folk Festival program launched

The fairies make their way through the Woodford Folk Festival.

Woodford Folk Festival's 31st program has been launched.

The Block's kitchen week delivers two perfect scores

Will and Karlie in their winning room.

WILL and Karlie tie with Dan and Carleen for weekly prize.

What's on the small screen this week

Kim in a scene from The Block.

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and X Factor heats up.

When four men and an amazing dog hit the road

Mark Jeffreys (blue jacket) with cameraman Mike Mowbray, co-director Isaac Allen and sound man and co-presenter Jimmy Gore with the star of the movie, Osa the Finnish Lapphund.

HAVE you ever wondered what makes your pet pooch tick?

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland hosts the TV series Man Up.

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $699,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

a magical property 2 entice all buyers!

6 Busby Street, Amamoor 4570

House 3 1 2 $305,000!

Quaint, cute, comfortable, cosy, homey, quirky, different, eclectic, are just some of the words that would describe this really lovely renovated property right in...

TRULY MAGNIFICENT!!

15 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $459,000

Situated high on the hill overlooking Gympie is this lovingly maintained Queenslander. Which consist of 3 spacious bedrooms plus an office. This is truly unique...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME PRICED TO SELL!!

10 Helen Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 1 $298,000

This fabulous property new to the market and priced to sell must be viewed and you'll be so pleased you did. Located just behind the Southside Shopping Centre in...

CONVENIENT LOCATION!!

144 Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $309,000

Only minutes' drive to the CBD and only 200m walking distance to a school is this two story brick home situated on a large 2,023 m. This makes this property in a...

PRICED TO SELL FAST!!!!

104 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 2 $235,000

First to see will buy this property that is situated on 5 acres with a lovely park like eucalyptus forest. The tropical gardens are drought tolerant and create a...

WHEN POSITION IS EVERYTHING!!

Unit 7/11-14 Shayduk Close, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 2 1 $249,000

This is the perfect lifestyle! Amazing views, minutes from CBD and no work to do!! Relax on the patio overlooking the city lights and enjoy peace and quiet. This...

RELAX, RETREAT AND ENJOY

28 Limestone Drive, Widgee 4570

House 4 2 4 $349,000

Ever wanted that peace and tranquil lifestyle but still only be a short scenic drive to town. Well now is your opportunity with this unique property. The brick...

BEAUTIFUL FAMILY HOME

16 Sully Close, Jones Hill 4570

House 3 2 2 $340,000

This family friendly home is located in a very quiet cul de sac in sort after Jones Hill. Just 3 minutes to schools and 8 minutes to the town centre this 1.5 acre...

THIS IS WHERE IT ALL BEGINS!!

116 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $279,000

Stop looking this is the place for you!! If you have been looking for a private spacious three bedroom brick home on a large block, this one is the one! The...

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Good food, ghost stories, and a slice of local Gympie history

STILL STANDING: Kim Smith has looked after the old Queenslander for 20 years.

KINGSTON House still makes an impression after 115 years.

Big moves ahead for Gympie housing market

HOUSING BOOM: Agents are predicting big things for Gympie property in the near future

REAL estate agents are predicting big things for the housing market