Man thrown from motorcycle in Gympie crash

A MAN has suffered chest injuries after a motorcycle accident at Southside this afternoon.

The local 32-year-old man was riding his green Kawasaki Ninja to work at Southside before the accident near the bridge over the Mary River on Exhibition Rd at 2pm.

Police believe he leaned too far into a corner and his bike hit a guard rail.

The man was thrown clear of the bike, and landed on the other side of the road.

He was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived, and said he was suffering chest pains.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.