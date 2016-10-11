Man remains in jail over stolen guns, ammo

A MAN accused of stealing guns and ammunition from an Araluen shed and producing drugs will have to seek new legal representation after his lawyer withdrew from the case.

Dicky Beach man Andrew David Troy Kelly appeared by video link from prison for the Gympie Magistrates Court mention yesterday.

The 20-year-old man was charged with entering premises with intent, stealing firearms or ammunition, possessing a category B weapon, possessing a category R weapon, possessing drug utensils or pipes, producing dangerous drugs and receiving tainted property.

The prosecutor told the court that between May 29 and June 1 at Bells Bridge, Mr Kelly allegedly received tainted property, including guns and ammunition.

Mr Kelly is also accused of producing cannabis and possessing a bong and glass pipe for smoking cannabis.

Mr Kelly's defence lawyer withdrew from the case at his appearance in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, saying Mr Kelly had not given formal instructions into the case.

Mr Kelly said there had been communication issues with his lawyer.

"I was unsure whether my solicitor was going to rock up," he told the court.

The case was adjourned until October 24.

Huge day for Gympie court

THE Queen's Birthday public holiday last Monday created a backlog of cases for a marathon Gympie Magistrates Court sitting this week.

Magistrate Hillan was keen to adjourn cases wherever possible, with 98 defendants scheduled to appear over the day.