Diver in serious condition following near drowning

LATEST: A MAN pulled unconscious from the water at Noosa Sound on Wednesday afternoon was later airlifted to Brisbane in a serious condition.

The 26-year-old man is believed to have dived into the water from a jetty about 4pm.

He received suspected spinal injuries and was suffering with respiratory problems.

Bystanders and paramedics performed CPR on the man at the scene, where he was revived, before taking him to Noosa Hospital.

RACQ LifeFlight's critical care doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service's intensive care flight paramedic worked with hospital staff to treat and stabilise the man before he was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

EARLIER: A MAN aged in his 20s is in a serious condition at Noosa Hospital after being pulled unconscious from the water at Noosa Heads.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was pulled from the water on the Noosa spit about 4pm. People at the scene performed CPR until paramedics arrived and could take over.

The paramedics managed to revive the man and he was rushed in a serious condition to the Noosa Hospital.

The spokesman said a helicopter had been sent to the hospital in case the man needed to be flown to Brisbane for further treatment. However, at this point he remained at the Noosa hospital.