Man left with chest injuries in Theebine animal attack

ATTACK: A man has been attacked and injured by a bull or cow at Theebine.

UPDATE:

A MAN has been transported to Gympie Hospital after receiving chest injuries in an attack from a suspected cow or bull near Theebine this afternoon.

An ambulance spokesman said the man was transported in a stable condition.

EARLIER:

A man at Theebine, north of Gympie, has been injured in what early reports indicate was a large animal attack, probably by a cow or a bull.

The man, reported to be in his 70s, may have been gored or trampled in the attack, which was reported to emergency workers at 3.45pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were still on their way to the scene and had no further details at this stage.