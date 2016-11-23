Man injured in latest motorcycle crash in horror week

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to Gympie in case the man needs to be flown to hospital.

A MAN has been injured in yet another motorcycle crash in the Gympie region.

Early reports indicate the motorcycle crashed near the intersection of Cedar Pocket Rd and Shadbolt Rd just before 9.08am, when ambulance crews received the call.

The male motorcyclist is believed to be in his 70s, and paramedics report he has suffered leg injuries but is in a stable condition.

Paramedics are on the scene, and a rescue helicopter is on its way to Gympie should the man require transfer to Nambour Hospital.

The incident is the latest in a horror week for motorcyclists, motor scooter and quad bike riders across the region.

A man in his 50s was still fighting for his life yesterday after a scooter crash on Monday afternoon on Mellor St left him in a critical condition.

That crash was one of three in a single afternoon in Gympie, with two other motorcycle riders left with injuries in crashes on Exhibition Rd and the Bruce Hwy.

The latter involved a traffic policeman who had been attempting to pull over a vehicle when he was thrown from his motorcycle.

On Sunday, a motorcycle rider in his 50s fell from his motorcycle on Brisbane Rd outside the Lincraft store, and a 70-year-old man was flown to hospital after his quad bike rolled at Ballogie.