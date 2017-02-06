Man hospitalised after 'punch and run' at Kybong servo

Gympie police are investigating an assault that took place at Kybong overnight.

POLICE are searching for a man who punched a man in the side of the head at Puma service station at Kybong, before fleeing the scene in the early hours of this morning.

A police spokesman said just before 2am two men who were unknown to each other had a heated verbal exchange at the rear of the food court before it continued inside the service station.

One man then punched the other in the side of the head, knocking him to the ground.

The victim, who is 38-years-old and not from Gympie, was taken to Gympie Hospital. His injuries are unknown.

Police will be investigating CCTV footage and are likely to release a description of the offender later today.