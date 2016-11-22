Man fights for life after Gympie scooter crash

CRITICAL: The rider of this 500cc motor scooter is in a critical condition in Nambour Hospital after suffering multiple leg fractures in a Mellor St crash on Monday afternoon

A GYMPIE man is in a critical condition in Nambour Hospital today as he fights for life after a crash in Mellor St on Monday afternoon.

The man, in his 50s, suffered severe leg injuries, including multiple compound fractures.

He was transported to Gympie Hospital where doctors stabilised his condition before transporting him to Nambour, where he was admitted about 8pm.

A hospital spokeswoman says the man's vital signs are "unstable and not within normal limits” after the crash, which occurred about 2.55pm

The crash is believed to have occurred when the man, who was riding a 500cc motor scooter, lost control avoiding impact with an unoccupied vehicle, which appeared to have rolled out onto the road from a driveway.

The crash was the second of three motorcycle incidents in a horror afternoon on Gympie roads on Monday afternoon.

The first crash, in Exhibition Rd about 2pm, resulted in a man suffering injuries and being transported to Nambour where he is reported to be in a stable condition.

The third crash, involving a police motorcycle officer, resulted in what is believed to be a dislocated shoulder, described officially at this stage as an arm and shoulder injury.

He is also in a stable condition after the crash, on the Bruce Hwy at Neerdie Rd, near Gunalda.

The motorcycle is believed to have been destroyed by impact with a larger vehicle.