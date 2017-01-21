Man escapes jail after registering five times legal limit

PERFORMING burnouts while five times the legal limit has brought a Gympie man within a "whisker” of being jailed.

Responding to calls of someone driving in an "uncontrollable manner” on Main St on October 29, police arrived on the scene to find a car parked halfway on the grass.

Garth John Robinson, 38, briefly attempted to flee the scene before being stopped in the yard of a house by police.

Charged with driving under the influence after registering a reading of .281, Robinson was also charged for driving a vehicle without an interlock device, which was legally required thanks to a history which included two previous DUIs in a five year period.

Calling Robinson's history "unimpressive to say the least”, Police Prosecutor Sergeant Michael Phillips told the court Robinson had not only been "doing burnouts” on the night, but had also struck the gutter several times while behind the wheel, including once while trying to park.

Representing Robinson, lawyer Rachel Tierney told the court he had gotten behind the wheel of the car to remove himself from an argument with an ex-partner.

Ms Tierney said her client's relationship with alcohol was a "sad one”, introduced to beer by a family friend while still in pre-school, and continued to consume it all through primary and high school.

She also said Robinson, a father of seven, was aware of would could have happened by getting behind the wheel of a car while drunk.

Acknowledging he would lose his licence for quite a while, Robinson had taken steps to prepare with two employers writing in support, confirming they would be happy to organise his collection to and from work during the disqualification period.

Disqualifying Robinson from driving for 27 months after accepting his guilty plea to three charges, Magistrate M Baldwin advised Robinson his previous history placed him at serious risk of being jailed if he had another high reading before 2019.

"At the end of the day, you've got a serious problem,” Ms Baldwin said.

Robinson was also fined $850, and sentenced to six months' jail served as an Intensive Correction Order, including 10-12 hours of community service per week.