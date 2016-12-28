Man dressed as soldier tries to rob servo

An image supplied by police of a vehicle used to escape after a robbery at a Pomona service station.

A MAN armed with what appeared to be a replica rifle and dressed as a soldier tried to rob a service station at Pomona last night.

Police said a man dressed in military clothing, complete with a helmet, camoflage paint, and a khaki cloth over part of his face, entered the Factory Street service station about 6.35pm armed with what appeared to be a replica rifle and demanded the 29-year-old worker hand over cash.

The staff member ran from the building, followed by the man who then got into a stolen vehicle, described as a 2014 silver Suzuki Kizashi, driven by another man.

The car took off north on Factory Street, police said.

The worker was not physically hurt in the incident.

Both the robber and the driver of the stolen car were described as being of Caucasian appearance.

The driver was reportedly wearing a dark shirt at the time.

The robber was described as 163cm tall, aged in his early 20s with a slim build.

Anyone with information should phone Crime Stoppers.