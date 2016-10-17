Man back in court on accidental domestic violence breach

The man pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order and possessing drug utensils.

A GYMPIE man's attempt to belatedly comply with a domestic violence order backfired, the Gympie Magistrates Court has heard.

The 17-year-old man faced court last week, pleading guilty to contravening a domestic violence order and possessing drug utensils.

Defence lawyer Chris Andersen said the argument arose when the defendant told the woman to move out of his house so he would no longer be in breach of a domestic violence order.

He said the man "belatedly sought to comply with the spirit of the order" and the house was "very much his".

Magistrate G. Hillan told the man his criminal history was becoming "quite serious".

"You've got similar types of matters before the courts," Mr Hillan told the defendant.

He recorded a conviction and fined the man $1500.