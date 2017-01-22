Man awaits bedside court after Gympie arrest

EXTRADITION: An alleged New South Wales fugitive faces extradition - and a Brisbane hospital bedside court appearance - after being arrested in Gympie

A MAN arrested in Gympie is expected to face a bedside court hearing in Royal Brisbane Hospital this week, if his condition does not improve.

The man, 33, is believed to be suffering a broken leg after crashing a car off the Bruce Hwy at Monkland, in what Gympie police say seems to have been an attempt to evade them.

The man is wanted in New South Wales as well as Queensland and faces several Queensland charges, including drug and driving matters, as well as an extradition hearing linked to a return to prison warrant issued in New South Wales, police say.

The man was initially taken to Gympie Hospital with a suspected broken leg and has since been transferred to Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Court officials say he will face a bedside court hearing if he remains incapable of attending the Brisbane Magistrates Court.