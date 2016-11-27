29°
Man and girl missing from Imbil area

27th Nov 2016 5:35 AM
QPS Media

A 24-year-old man and a 2-year-old girl are reportedly missing from the Imbil area.

Their family last saw them at an address on Imbil Island Road around 3:30pm yesterday.

The pair have not contacted them since.

Police say the man may be driving a white 2004 unregistered Holden Commodore Sedan.

The vehicle was last seen driving north on Kandanga Imbil Road.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 172cm tall, of a slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

The girl is described as Caucasian in appearance with a fair complexion and blonde hair.

Anyone with information about the pair's location is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  imbil missing person qps

