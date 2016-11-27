Man and girl missing from Imbil area

A 24-year-old man and a 2-year-old girl are reportedly missing from the Imbil area.
Their family last saw them at an address on Imbil Island Road around 3:30pm yesterday.
The pair have not contacted them since.
Police say the man may be driving a white 2004 unregistered Holden Commodore Sedan.
The vehicle was last seen driving north on Kandanga Imbil Road.
The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 172cm tall, of a slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.
The girl is described as Caucasian in appearance with a fair complexion and blonde hair.
Anyone with information about the pair's location is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.