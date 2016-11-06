Man airlifted in critical condition after Cedar Pocket crash

CRASH SCENE: A man has been ailifted to Brisbane in a critical condition after a motorcycle crash at Kin Kin

A MOTORCYCLIST has been flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition after a crash at Kin Kin.

Police and EACQ LifeFlight reprewsentatives say the man was badly injuured when his motorcycle ran off Cedar Pocket Gap Rd and hit a fence.

A police representative said early investigations indicate the man was travelling southwards about 3.30pm Saturday when his machine left the road and collided with a barbed wire fence.

The man, 51, from Lake Macdonald, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

A helicopter rescuue spokesman said the man was picked up by the LifeFlight chopper about 4pm and transported with suspected chest and abdominal injuries.

Police checks are continuing, with the Forensic Crash Unit carrying out further investigaitons.