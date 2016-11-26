Make water tanks compulsory for urban folk

AFTER the almighty battle that went on to stop the Traveston dam it's hard to believe anyone has the nerve to suggest out loud that a dam somewhere on the Mary River might not be such a bad idea.

But what dairy farmer and Katter man Shane Paulger is suggesting is different to the hair brained scheme to build a shallow and environmentally catastrophic dam at Traveston.

Apart from raising the ire and blood pressure of those who fought so hard to prevent it, Mr Paulger's point raises the important issue of rural infrastructure.

Farmers need water and if there is not enough to sustain them through dry times like this the situation warrants discussion and possibly review.

There is a finite amount of water in the Mary basin and perhaps not enough of it is allocated to farmers. Water authorities can make more money selling it to city folk, apparently.

But if the city folk had water tanks they would need less from our dams and rivers.

It makes complete sense for every property to have at least one, and should be compulsory everywhere, I believe.

The notion that it's unhealthy is nonsense. Slap a water filter on it. It tastes beautiful. Like nectar. Once you've had it, it's tough to go back to town water.