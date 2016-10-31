Make Jody Allen's decadent Halloween mudcake

31°
BAILEYS DECADENT CHOCOLATE MUDCAKE WITH HALLOWEEN FROSTING

This utterly rich chocolate mud cake is stacked full of all the good things in life. Chocolate, butter and Baileys Original Irish Cream! Very Decadent - without the Halloween icing it would make a perfect birthday cake for grown-ups, or a fancy grown-up morning tea cake for Mums!

The Baileys Original Irish Cream gives the cake a deep richness making it extra yummy. The cake can be made ahead of time and frozen (un-iced) for up to a month.

In the pictures, the recipe has been doubled to make the multi-tiered cake. The icing mixture has also been quadrupled to fill the extra layers (there is a LOT od icing on this cake). So if you want to do the four layers as listed, double the ingredients provided.

Ingredients:

For Cake:

  • 200 grams Dark Chocolate chopped
  • 250 grams Unsalted Butter
  • 90 ml Baileys Original Irish Cream
  • 1.33 cups Self-raising Flour
  • 40 grams Cocoa Powder
  • 200 grams Caster Sugar
  • 4 Eggs lightly beaten
  • 1 tsp Vanilla Extract
  • 150 grams Cream Cheese for Frosting
  • 2 tbsp Baileys Original Irish Cream
  • 100 grams Unsalted Butter
  • 1 cup Icing Sugar
  • 1 tsp Vanilla Extract
  • Food Colouring in red and yellow, colour to suit

Method

How to Make This Decadent and Delicious Chocolate Mud Cake infused with Baileys Original Irish Cream:

Preheat the oven to a slow 160 degrees. Grease a 22cm round cake tin with butter and flour, or alternatively line well with baking paper.

Grab a large pot and 3/4 fill with water and place on the stove top to heat. Grab a glass bowl that will fit on top of the pot, and place the butter, chocolate pieces and Baileys Original Irish Cream in the bowl. Heat the mixture over the hot water (without touching the water) and gently stir the mixture until it is all melted together and smells amazing. If the bowl touches the hot water, the chocolate will burn. Once the mixture is nice and smooth, remove it from the heat and set it aside to cool down to room temperature.

In another bowl, sift the flour and cocoa powder together and stir well.

Set aside. In another bowl (yes THREE - but it's worth it I promise!), beat together the eggs, vanilla and cream cheese. Using electric beaters, mix until the cream cheese is nearly mixed through. It will look a bit 'curdled' at first, but keep going. If there are tiny weeny little bits of cream cheese still there, that's okay!

Pour the eggy mixture into the flour and cocoa mixture. Beat well.

Add the chocolately butter mixture and beat for 2-3 minutes with electric beaters until the mixture is really smooth.

Pour into the greased cake tin and bake for 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out nice and clean.

Allow the cake to cool in the tin for 5 minutes, before placing it on a wire rack to cool to room temperature. Whilst you are waiting for it to cool, make your Buttercream Frosting (Halloween Style!).

Halloween Buttercream Frosting method:

Allow your butter to cool to room temperature. Place in a bowl, and beat with electric beaters until the butter is really pale and soft.

Gradually add the sifted icing sugar and vanilla extract. Keep beating until the mixture is very light and fluffy.

Add a few drops of red and a few drops of yellow food colouring so the Buttercream Frosting goes a lovely Halloween Orange. If you like, you can add 2 tablespoons of Baileys Original Irish Cream to flavour the icing.

Serve with the delectable Baileys Original Ice Cream

NOTES

Putting it All Together: Place your cake in the freezer for 20 minutes or so, to harden slightly (this makes it easier to cut). 　Cut the cake in half then using a generous amount of frosting, sandwich together the cakes, and ice the top.

Use a gel pen icing (available from the cake mix section of most supermarkets) to make a spiderweb pattern on top. The perfect 'Adults Only' treat!

For more recipes head to the Stay at Home Mum website.

　

Topics:  halloween jody all recipes stay at home mum

