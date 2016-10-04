28°
Maintaining connections key

4th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
INCLUSIVE: Cooinda CEO Robyn Kross in one of the shared spaces; the kitchen of the current dementia facility at Cooinda Aged Care.
INCLUSIVE: Cooinda CEO Robyn Kross in one of the shared spaces; the kitchen of the current dementia facility at Cooinda Aged Care.

THERE'S more to Cooinda Aged Care than just a retirement home.

The focus of staff and management is on wellness and maintaining function and social inclusion for all its residents.

This means maintaining links to the community at large and enabling families meaningful social contact through the provision of spaces which cater for all from the elderly through to the children.

Residents are encouraged to participate in programs such as the walking program and resident's gym to help maintain their mobility.

There are also programs to help them adapt to their changing life circumstances with a falls prevention program and chronic pain management guidance plus assistance from the Allied Health department with fully trained and qualify therapists on hand to help with occupational therapy, physio, massage and exercise physiology.

There is a range of accommodation options available depending on the needs of the individual. Opening early January 2017 is a brand new residential aged care building with 50 beds, all with a private ensuite and access to a patio or veranda space. There are even suites available comprising of a bedroom, sitting room and kitchenette.

Also featured in this new building are common areas including a private dining space that is available for family functions and special occasions, plus there are facilities on-site that enable family members to stay overnight in special guest accommodation.

Opening soon, Cooinda Aged Care's newest expansion is helping it grow to continue to meet the needs of its clientele and their families.

For more information, contact the friendly staff on 5482 1900.

