Main Roads boss responds to resident's complaints

Main Roads district director North Coast Region Doug Wass has rebutted the claims from an unhappy Traveston residents about disruptions caused by the Cooroy to Curra upgrade of the Bruce Hwy near his home.

I REFER to the recent letter published in The Gympie Times (February 4, 2017) from Mr Paul Hebinger and his concerns regarding after hours noise and dust disturbance from the Bruce Hwy Upgrade: Section C (Woondum to Curra) project.

Officers from TMR have been in contact with Mr Hebinger on behalf of the Minister and construction noise levels have been independently verified as being acceptable.

To date, we have not received any complaints from Mr Hebinger regarding dust from the project site. Any dust disturbance on the project has been kept to an absolute minimum, and the project team regularly waters the construction site to prevent dust disrupting the surrounding community.

TMR has acted fairly in response to complaints we have received and has taken reasonable steps to try to understand and address his concerns. However, it must be noted that we were not provided with details or evidence of the noise monitoring undertaken on the property which the owner believed was demonstrating exceedance of 'safe' noise levels.

Following repeated attempts by TMR to meet with Mr Hebinger, he agreed in September to have an independent noise consultant to monitor levels at his property.

The results of this monitoring confirmed construction was compliant with TMR's Noise Management Code of Practice and with the Environmental Protection Act 1994. This Code of Practice is used and complied with by all major projects in Queensland. TMR again offered to meet with Mr Hebinger to discuss the monitoring outcomes, however this offer was ignored.

Following this result, the property owner has written to the Minister and the project team continuously complaining of noise from the construction project.

This includes several complaints about construction noise during periods in which the construction site was closed and no works were being undertaken. Mr Hebinger is the only resident within proximity to the Section C project that has repeatedly complained about construction noise, despite there being several other residents in closer proximity to the works.

The independent noise consultant advised a nearby development may be the source of some of the disturbance. This advice has been passed on to Mr Hebinger, and although it is not our project, the construction contractor spoke directly with the owner of the other development to assist in minimising impacts.

TMR has also engaged a noise consultant to undertake monitoring for any new construction phases, which continues to demonstrate any construction noise emissions are within the acceptable limits.

TMR and the construction contractor have also attempted to reduce disturbance to Mr Hebinger by deactivating reserve beepers on light vehicles attending the Traveston construction depot.

TMR will continue to review Mr Hebinger's correspondence to determine if any new issues are raised which require investigation. If future noise monitoring results change, TMR will work to resolve any issues as quickly as possible.

Doug Wass,

District Director, North Coast Region,

Department of Transport and Main Roads.