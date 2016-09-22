Love Great Gatsby? Don't miss Roaring Twenties show

LOOKING for an excuse to wear that classic 1920s dress?

You'll only have to wait until October 28, when The Roaring Twenties cabaret show hits Gympie Civic Centre.

The audience is invited to the event under the show's own premise: Bubbly Australian railway heiress, VooVoo, is turning 21 and everyone is invited to the party of the 20th century.

Brisbane-based, English-born performer Melissa Western stars in the show as part of her Queensland tour.

Drawing inspiration from the great icons and composers of the '20s, the show boasts a live band, wild cabaret, fabulous style, dancing and more.

All audience members are invited to wear 1920s style for the night.

Tickets are $35 for general admission, $25 concession or $25 each for a group booking of eight or more (eight to a table)

Book online at Gympie Box Office.