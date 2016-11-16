Love food? Don't miss this Pot Luck Producers Lunch

ROOM WITH A VIEW: The view from last year's Pot Luck Producers Lunch at Kandanga.

THE Mary Valley is fast developing a reputation as a food bowl.

To further illustrate the range and quality of produce that is grown in the area, Kandanga-based BOS Rural will be holding the second Pot Luck Producers Lunch at Kandanga Farm on Monday, December 5.

BOS Rural's Bec Edmonds said the lunch gave a great two-way opportunity for producers and foodies, chefs, restaurateurs and the general public to talk and discuss crop production and its use.

"Last year there were over 100 people,” she said.

"This year it is looking like 150 plus, with 40 foodies and about the same number of producers.”

Ms Edmonds said locals wanting to take part could still make bookings and get to sample some of the really wonderful food and food products from the Valley.

The unique meeting opportunity allows local food producers to get known in the industry.

Ms Edmonds said food for lunch would be provided by the farmers, who created a dish made from home grown produce.

With the wide range of crops grown and animals raised in the Valley the menu should be extremely varied. Some of the items on the menu will be lime drinks, spicy macadamias, soups, fresh crusty bread, speciality sausages, sea food (farmed), potato salad and berry ice cream.

There are plenty more - in fact something for everyone and for all tastes, but those few should get the taste buds going.

Ms Edmonds said the lunch would also celebrate the festive season and show appreciation for the region's talent.

Anyone interested in taking part in what can only be described as a unique dining experience, seated at long tables in a hay shed with a view over the rolling MAry Valley hills, should contact bec@bosrural.com.au.