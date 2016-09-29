Love craft beer? Don't miss this all-weekend event

FROTHING: The craft beer craze hits Gympie with a two day event designed to bring appreciation of the amber libation to a whole new audience.

BE AMONG friends as you sip, taste, debate and give your opinion on the best craft beers in Australia.

The Rotary Club of Gympie is excited to announce the inaugural Craft Beer Open Door weekend on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30 in conjunction with the club's highly successful Quilt & Craft Spectacular.

Presenting the craft of brewing, both events are a celebration and a sharing of knowledge of centuries-old skills, handed down from generation to generation and perfected by cultures from all over the world.

The Craft Beer Open Door event caters to both the already-devoted lovers of craft brews and those who are curious and want to learn, so come along to discover a different style of beer enjoyment and sample some diverse flavours in the company of the like-minded.

Entry includes a complimentary sample of four selected top-quality craft beers, and tasting notes will inform you of the origins, brewing techniques and classifications of each one. And there will be many more varieties to try - ranging from subtle to 'wow' - more to experience, and info sessions at only $5 per session.

With profits going to Little Haven Palliative Care, why not head along for some great camaraderie in a convivial atmosphere and enjoy sampling, tasting and discovering some interesting beer alternatives.