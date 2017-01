CRICKET WEATHER: Despite overcast conditions Gympie is not predicted to receive much rain this weekend.

ACCORDING to the Bureau of Meteorology Gympie has a 60% chance of receiving some moderate rain today, however a BOM spokesman said despite the overcast conditions the rain will not be anything to write home about.

A large band of humid air from the state's north has pushed through the region leaving temperatures to conform with the January average of 31 degrees, with a chance of some light showers throughout the day.

Tomorrow is predicted to be slightly warmer.