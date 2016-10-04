Looking for work? 26 Gympie jobs you can apply for now

Several nursing jobs are among those on offer in Gympie.

CASUAL AND PART TIME

Two hospitality positions at Rattler Cafe

The Rattler cafe (Imbil) is looking for a cook and also a front of house member to join their team. We are seven days a week 6am till 8pm, which means weekends and nights. MUST have excellent customer service skills and be able to work under pressure and as a team. Reliable, punctual and honesty is a must. Minimum 20 hrs a week with more hours for the right applicant. Experience in the industry is a must. Applicants need not apply if you don't meet the requirements above. Face to face interviews only as I'm a bit old school like that. Please ring Loretta at the cafe to arrange a chat 07 54 845175. Thanks for your time.

Housekeeper at Great Eastern Motor Inn

The Great Eastern Motor Inn is looking for casual Housekeepers to compliment their existing team, Resume to info@greateastern.com.au.

For more information please call: - 54 827288

Young workers needed at Museum Cafe

Cafe at the Museum currently has Junior positions available! This job will be weekend work & school holidays. Hospitality experience preferred. We get extremely busy on weekends and you must be able to work well in a team, show initiative, be enthusiastic.

Job includes, running of meals and drinks, food preparation, dishes, cleaning duties and more!

Please drop a resume between 9am & 4pm into the Cafe!

Crew member at Hungry Jack's Gympie (full time, part time or casual)

Working closely with the shift manager and as part of the crew team this role plays an integral part in the day to day running of the restaurant. At the forefront of the customer experience, this role involves all facets of restaurant operations including front counter, drive thru & burger room.

Duties: Provide high levels of customer service, prepare and cook food, adhere to safety and hygiene standards, clean equipment, fittings and restaurant areas, handling money and balancing, and work as a team unit to maintain customer flow.

Apply online

Mystery shoppers

This is a fun and flexible hobby job that will give you the opportunity to share your customer service experiences while you are out shopping.

You can fit in Mystery shopping around your lifestyle and be your own boss! As a mystery shopper your feedback assists their valued clients to measure their customer service performance and implement strategies to improve the customer experience.

If you are reliable, self-motivated and want to make a difference to customer service then this is for you.

You will need to have an eye for detail, a good memory and excellent written communication skills. Good spelling and grammar are essential. You must have access to a computer and the internet.

Apply online

Join the Green Army

Manpower is looking for young Australians aged 17 - 24 years who are interested in protecting their local environment. The Green Army is an Australian Government initiative that helps connect young Australians with meaningful work through environmental and conservation projects. By participating in the programme you will gain skills, training and experience that will improve your employment prospects while you work on projects that generate real and lasting benefits for the environment.

As a Green Army participant you will be involved in a project for up to 30 hours per week for a period of 20-26 weeks and undertake a range of activities including but not limited to propagating and planting native seedlings, weed control, re-vegetation and regeneration of local parks, habitat protection and restoration, improving water quality by cleaning up waterways, re-vegetation of sand dunes and mangroves, creek bank regeneration, foreshore and beach restoration, construction of boardwalks and walking tracks to protect local wildlife, and cultural heritage restoration.

Apply online

FULL TIME

Media Sales Support at the Gympie Times

APN Australian Regional Media (ARM) is the leading publisher in regional Queensland and Northern New South Wales. Our portfolio includes 12 daily newspapers, more than 56 non-daily newspapers and an online Regional News Network of over 25 websites. With a publishing footprint from Coffs Harbour to Airlie Beach, APN ARM connects with over 1 million consumers every week, providing our advertising partners with highly targeted print and digital opportunities.

As part of the APN ARM Group, The Gympie Times is seeking a Media Sales Support to assist the sales & front counter team in pulling together the weekly Publications within The Gympie Times.

The suitable candidate will have the following:

Be self-motivated;

High-level computer literacy skills and the ability to learn new programs;

Good eye for detail;

Ability to multi-task and work to strict deadlines in an organised manner;

Possess excellent communication skills, both written and verbal; and

An annual salary + super + a fun working environment will be offered to the right person.

If you are interested in this challenging role please forward a detailed cover letter and resume clearly marked Media Sales Support to: counter@gympietimes.com

Closing date Friday 7th October 2016.

Registered Nurse/EEN at Excelsior Medical Centre

RN/EEN reporting to Treatment Room Co-Ordinator and supporting 9GP's. This is a permanent part-time position working 2 days per week and being available to cover sick and annual leave. Local Applicants are encouraged to apply.

Duties include: wound management, immunisations, spiros and ECG's, health assessments, sterilisation/infection control, general nursing duties, EPC planning.

Qualifications:Registered Nurse/Endorsed Enrolled Nurse

Experince: A nursing background in a General Practice environment and an interest in care planning would be desirable, but not essential. Good computer skills required.

Apply online

Assistant Nurses Urgently Required at Crewe Sharp Medical

Crewe Sharp Medical has preferred supplier agreements with numerous Aged Care providers and as such our nursing staff are in high demand.

We work closely with you to get you as much or as little work as you desire

Supportive Environment

Weekly Payroll

Friendly Team

At present, we require experienced AIN's in the Aged Care industry for all shifts.

To register with Crewe Sharp, you must have the following:

6 months experience within Aged Care with Cert 111

A current Police Check and 1st AID/CPR Certificate

A valid QLD drivers licence and reliable car

Reliable mobile phone

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

Caring, reliable and a professional approach to Aged care

Apply online

Senior Technician and Team Leader at Action Auto Group

Action Auto Group is one of the most progressive rural automotive dealers in Queensland.

We have four New Vehichle Franchises including Ford, Nissan, Subaru and Kia all on one site

We are currently seeking a Fully Qualified Senior Technician with Team Leader qualities to join our team in GYMPIE.

The successful candidate must have the following:

A current open drivers licence

RWC preferred but not essential

Highly organised

Reliable and self motivation

Exceptional people skills

Ability to contribute in a team environment

If you are a dynamic, self motivated, goal orientated person who believes that you are ready for this highly rewarding challenge, email your C.V and cover letter today.

Wayne Drury

Service Manager

Action Auto Group, Gympie

service@actionautogroup.com.au

Excavator operator at Final Trim Operators

Final Trim Operators is one of the leading recruitment agencies in Australia, having built a solid reputation as a labour hire and recruitment specialist, based on its consistent provision of quality recruitment solutions and supply of labour to the Construction & Civil, Rail, Mining and Transport & Logistics industries.

We are now seeking for Skilled ticketed Excavator Operators for our current project in Gympie

Essential:

Min 3 years+ post trade experience (15 - 20 T )

Valid tickets (VOC's)

Available for an immediate start

Hold a current car lic (must have reliable transport)

Hold a current White/blue OH&S card

In return, we will offer you:

Ongoing support

Weekly pay

Apply online

Pharmacy assistant director at Gympie Hospital

A unique and exciting opportunity exists for the Pharmacy - Assistant Director at Gympie Hospital to lead and deliver the patients of the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service (SCHHS) safe, effective and best practice pharmaceutical care in accordance with their needs.

The position will be responsible for the operational delivery of Pharmacy Services within Gympie Hospital and work collaboratively with the Assistant Directors of Pharmacy across the SCHHS to ensure:

Safe, effective, judicious use of medicines across the continuum of care

Efficient use of public resources

Compliance with regulatory requirements

Read more and apply online

Music teacher at Gympie State High School

We are seeking an Instrumental Music Teacher (Brass/Woodwind/Percussion) for the local schools in the Gympie area. As the Instrumental Music Teacher you will be based at Gympie State High School, servicing the local Primary and Secondary schools in the local area. The position is temporary full time, running until December 9 2016 unless otherwise determined.

Applicants for this position must possess:

A relevant teaching qualification.

Employment for pre-service/graduate teachers will be subject to the successful completion of a relevant teaching qualification and meeting the minimum requirements as a teacher with the department.

Read more and apply online

Accountant

A well respected Gympie based chartered firm have an exciting full time opportunity for a suitably qualified accountant with extensive knowledge in GST and front-end accounting. With advanced skills on QuickBooks/Xero/ MYOB and Banklink.

This is a full time role, for the right person there could be the opportunity to work a couple of days per week at home with at least 3 days based in the office.

This position requires an enthusiastic person, seeking a long term in house accounting role.

Apply online

Trainee sales consultant at Madill Gympie

We currently have an opportunity for a self motivated, professional and presentable person wanting a challenging and rewarding career. The position is a full time role and is based in one of our dealerships in Gympie.

Sales and customer service experience would be preferred. You will need to have basic computer skills and sustainable energy levels. You'll need to be hungry for success with a 'nothing is impossible' attitude.

Applications close Friday, 14 October, 2016.

Send applications to careers@madill.com.au

Or apply by post to: Hayley Brown, Human Resources Department, Madill Motor Group, PO Box 1222, Noosaville, QLD 4566

Nurse for aged care facility

A unique opportunity is available for an experienced Registered Nurse (RN) to join this unique Aged Care facility. A growing provider that can provide you the bedrock on which to base your career. This home has a Registered Nurse on site 24/7 and is looking for an experienced colleague to join the team. Working under a Director of Nursing this is a Full Time position with the following:

Range of shifts available - Permanent Full Time

Pay dependent upon experience

Supportive Facility Manager and Care Manager

Organisation that supports further education

Large facility with a range of needs

Fantastic training and opportunities to progress your career

What we require:

Current AHPRA Nursing registration

Minimum of 1 years experience in Aged Care

Experience in palliative and dementia care

Proven experience with the Aged Care funding (ACFI) documentation.

Demonstrated ability to operate independently and professionally.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Genuine passion for aged care

Current Criminal Record check

Evidence of right to work in Australia, NO SPONSORSHIP OPTIONS

Apply online

Physiotherapist/OT at Vivir

Vivir Healthcare are currently seeking passionate physiotherapists/ OT to join our team working either full time or part time in Gympie.

This position will see you working within residential aged care taking ownership of your own pain management program. Where you will have the ability to assist the residents in maintaining their independence, mobility and quality of life.

The positive about this role is there are no late nights, no weekends and Vivir Healthcare strives to provide a supportive and flexible environment; where the working days and times can be organised to fit into your schedule.

What this role can at can offer you:

Monthly professional development sessions

Great pay rates

Flexible working conditions

Great career progression, with a fantastic promote within culture

To be considered for this role you will:

Hold current registration as a Physiotherapist with AHPRA

Demonstrate high level quality clinical care

Hold current drivers license and have access to a car

Have a passion for delivering superior service and making lives better

There is no better time to join the aged care industry, for more information or to apply contact Elisa Midolo on (03) 8629 1142 for a confidential discussion.

Sales position at Quicklink Group

Our Company are seeking motivated individuals who can work either autonomously or as part of a team, within the sales industry.

We provide a enthusiastic environment and a culture where every person is able to contribute their ideas and speak openly allowing us all to grow together as individuals and as a team if this is you we want to hear from you NOW!!

Quicklink Group assist in educating Australian citizens by registering people's interest into various Government initiative courses. With Multiple Qualifications available we have a great range of options available to help students gain Knowledge and experience to fast track their career.

See more online

Deputy facility manager at Healthcare Australia

The Deputy Facility Manager is responsible to support the Facility Manager in leadership and supervision of staff, liaise with stakeholders to ensure efficient operation of the facility, coordinate clinical care, other allied health services hospitality services and lifestyle options for residents and utilisation of resources in an efficient manner. They will need to maintain a high level of commitment and integrity to all staff and residents of the facility and promote a team approach.

Essential Criteria:

Tertiary qualifications in Health Science (Nursing or equivalent)

Current AHPRA registration

Right to work in Australia

Extensive experience (at least 10 years) as a Senior Registered Nurse

Proven leadership experience in Aged Care (preferably of a team of 15 staff or more)

Knowledge of Aged Care Funding Instrument (ACFI)

Good working knowledge of the Accreditation Standards

Administration skills

People management, leadership and influencing skills

Apply online

Pharmacist at Chemist Warehouse Gympie

The primary role of the Pharmacist is to perform tasks to the standards set by The Pharmacy Board of Australia, The Pharmacy Guild and QCPP. Their responsibilities may include:

Day to day running of the store

Managing the Dispensary and supervising staff

Assisting with customer service queries

Dispensing scripts using LOTS system

Checking scripts prepared by Intern Pharmacists, Student Pharmacists or Dispensary Assistants

Counselling customers about medications

Processing orders for Dispensary stock and maintaining inventory levels

Completing NHS claims

Read more and apply online

Home lending specialist at NAB

As our Home Lending Specialist you're the first point of contact for a full range of residential lending inquiries in branch. This is a high volume sales role within our retail network focused on generating lending growth and identifying cross sell opportunities.

In this role you will conduct pro-active activity to acquire new clients to NAB retain existing clients by offering advice and financial solutions that add value to our customer's life. As a senior sales person you will support the Branch Manager and help to develop the sales ability of your branch team through peer coaching and guidance.

Read more and apply online

Sales consultant at Harcourts Noosa and Gympie

Our team is growing so we have opportunities for all levels of experience. We're interested in experienced Real Estate Salespeople looking for more support and further success, AND those new to the industry with a view to build their own empire.

Responsibilities will include:

Prospecting for new business.

Listing and selling properties.

Managing campaigns

Receiving enquiries from prospective buyers.

Building strong relationships with clients.

Liaising with vendors, buyers and solicitors.

Apply online

Swim school coordinator at Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre

​Belgravia Leisure has recently been appointed to manage the currently under construction Gympie Aquatic & Recreation Centre. The responsibility of the Swim School Coordinator is to oversee the operation of the swim school ensuring program quality in accordance with the Belgravia Leisure Swimming & Water Safety Program. The successful person will provide supervision and direction to swim teachers and ensure the delivery of swim school programs to the highest standard possible. Accountability to achieving the set KPI's will be a primary requirement.

Responsibilities:

Drive pre sales of the Swim School prior to the facility opening

Measure and monitor the program to achieve set KPI's

Promote and market facility to the Gympie Community

Ensure program quality and all swim teachers are suitably skilled and trained.

Read more and apply

Warehouse assistant/storeperson at Toner on Demand

Toner on Demand, Gympie QLD is looking for an enthusiastic warehouse assistant who would thrive under pressure to get orders picked and despatched in very short time frames.

This position includes but not limited to the following tasks:

All aspects of Warehouse Operations

Efficient receiving and unpacking of stock

Picking, packing and dispatch of stock to customers in a timely, accurate and presentable manner

Arranging freight and couriers - both national and international

Phone customers when necessary

Carrying out storage and stock control

Materials handling

Computer data input

Producing of electronic connotes and manifests

Maintaining a safe and healthy workplace

Assist other departments as and when required

Part-time permanent position with a minimum of 20 hours weekly and up to 38. Mostly afternoon work between 12noon-5pm and flexible morning requirements Monday to Friday. Position closes Friday 7th October 2016

Apply online

Senior business analyst at Gympie Regional Council

The Gympie Regional Council has commenced an ICT transformational program of work that will enable its services to be delivered in a competitive and digital economy. This role is one of a number of key roles that will assist in transforming the way the Council delivers its internal and community services.

The purpose of this role is to work across the entire Council to undertake the identification, analysis and documentation of current and future state business processes and requirements that will ultimately provide the required level of information to support systems enhancements and the development of a Digital Investment Strategy.

For this 12 month fixed term position (with the possibility of extension of term), Council is seeking the skill and expertise of a motivated and driven individual who has the ability to view processes and business requirements through an analytical and problem solving lens.

Read more and apply online

Supervisor of Planning and Development administration at Gympie Regional Council

This position will support the daily operation of the Planning and Development Directorate by providing supervision to a team of Customer Engagement and Administration Officers. This will entail coordinating the operation of the Planning and Development front counter and all administration functions across the Directorate and include working collaboratively with Managers and Coordinators within the Directorate to ensure all management units have sufficient administrative support to enable achievement of operational goals and customer services KPIs.

The role will also mentor and encourage staff to deliver excellent customer service and administration support to achieve departmental and organisational goals.

Read more and apply online