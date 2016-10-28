Looking for something to do in Gympie today or tomorrow?

31°
Donna Jones | 28th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week. Contributed

TODAY

Older Women's Network

MEET for craft at St John's Ambulance Hall on Apollonian Vale at 9.15am. Inquiries June 5482 7670.

Senior Citizens Club

GYMPIE and District Senior Citizens Club meets at the Senior Citizens Hall, Mellor St on Tuesdays at 11am and Fridays at 10am to play cards and bowls. New members welcome. Inquiries Denise 0418 189 113.

Gympie U3A classes

AT Gympie Community Place:

History 9.30-10.30am. Inquiries Janice 0428 418 197.

Mahjong 12-2pm. Inquiries Sue 5482 8956.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GLENWOOD Community Hall (37km north of Gympie), 7pm. Details, phone 043 703 1316.

TOMORROW

Long Flat Hall Dance

OLD Time and Nu Vogue Dance at Long Flat Hall, 7.30pm. Adults $12 High School Student $6. Great dance music by Bundaberg band "Gary A & Geoff”. Lucky Door tickets, delicious homemade supper and novelty dances. All welcome to join the Learner Dance Group for an enjoyable night of dancing. Inquiries to Lyn 54824934 orAnn 54839387.

Alcoholics Anonymous

ROOM 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 4.30pm. Inquiries 0459 350 026 or 0428 839 370.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Open 9am-noon. Make your own silver jewellery. Cut and polish stones. New members welcome. Club house, cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0428 862 851.

Dagun Growers Market

AT DAGUN Heritage Railway Station from 3pm. Freshly picked and local food. Talk to the growers and buy our regional varied fruit and vegetables. Enjoy wine and cheese tasting too. Inquiries Elaine 5484 3749.

Curra Markets

AT THE Curra Country Club, 10 David Dr, Curra (next to Puma servo, 10 minutes north of Gympie), fourth Saturday monthly. Lots of stalls, sausage sizzle, jumping castle, coffee. Stalls from just $5. Inquiries Judy 0404 491 900.

SUNDAY

Bromeliad Friendship Group

THE Bromeliad Friendship Group meets this Sunday, 30 October 2016 - 2pm, at Greg and Kerry's place, 28 Lawson Road,Gympie. Guest Speaker is George Stamatis. Inquiries phone 54823851. Please also bring a cup, chair and plate to share.

Learn to Dance

LEARN how to dance, old time and new vogue, 12.30-3.30pm, Long Flat Hall. Adults $4, high school students $2 with afternoon tea provided. Come along and join us for a great afternoon. Inquiries Ann 5483 9387 or Will 5482 5390.

Imbil Markets

CRAFT, jewellery, fruit, vegetables, honey, conserves and plants, 8am-2pm. All township shops, art gallery, tea room, cafes and pub are also open. Inquiries, visit website, maryvalleycountry .com.au.

MONDAY

Card Days

CANASTA and Five Hundred are played every Monday from 12-5pm at Gympie Bowls Club, Bowlers Drive, Southside. Cost $4 includes afternoon tea. All welcome. Inquiries 5482 2494.

Bingo

EVERY Monday at the Gympie Bowls Club Bowlers Drive, Southside. Everyone is welcome.Door is open at 8.30am and eyes down at 9.30am. Complementary morning tea. Inquiries 54821192

Gympie U3A Classes

AT Gympie Community Place:

German: 9-10.30am. Inquiries June 0428 849 136.

Literature: Monday, 11am-noon. Inquiries Gussie 5482 1658.

Watercolour: 1-4pm. Inquiries Margaret 0437 375 011.

Social Bowls

SUBURBS Indoor Bowls Club social bowls from 1pm. All abilities and skill levels welcome. Cost is $4. Please wear covered shoes - you don't want to drop a bowl on your toe!

