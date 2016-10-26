Local businesses to be awarded next month

BEST IN SHOW: Business owners can expect a night to remember at the 2016 Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

HUNDREDS of businesses across the Gympie region have been nominated for a slate of awards at this year's Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

With the judging panel expected to reveal the shortlist of nominees sometime next week, new chamber president Ben Riches says he was pleasantly surprised with the number of nominations from the community.

"Even with the awards focusing mainly on Gympie itself, we've received nominations from Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay as well,” he says.

"I think it goes to show how hard business owners here are working to provide the best for their customers.”

Only a few months into the role as president, Mr Riches said the effort of organising the main event on November 10 had been a hard, but ultimately rewarding experience.

"I think it's going to be an amazing night, with fantastic food, drinks and music for all of the attendees,” he says.

"One of the things that's really surprised me is how many newcomers we've got coming to this year's event - what you're seeing is a whole new crop of businesses appearing in the region.”

One of those fresh faces will be taking out the prize for best new business, along with other prizes celebrating entrepreneurs, community contributions and the best business of the year.

Three independent judges are examining all of the the nominations, looking for businesses that excel in every aspect of their trade, not just those who make the most money.

"While we're all in business to make a profit, there are so many other areas the judges will be looking at,” Mr Riches adds.

"If you don't treat the customer with respect for example, you can make great sales, but they won't be coming back ever again.”

2016 Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

Gympie Civic Centre November 9, 6pm-11pm

Tickets and further information can be found at gympiechamber.com.au