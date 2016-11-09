READY: Gympie product Jack Morris has been elevated to the Eels top squad.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie rugby league star Jack Morris has been elevated to the Eels NRL squad after a stand-out season in the under-20s.

The year was full of highlights for the hulking back rower.

A Queensland representative, his powerful defensive game and off-field diligence gained him selection in the NRL's academic team of the year, but it was his latest achievement which Morris said was "a dream come true.”

"It is awesome,” he said.

"It is a definite step up and a lot more professional.”

After returning to training last week, the Eels elite have undergone a series of testing.

Morris has placed in the top echelon of players and is keen to see what his first full-time pre-season will bring.

In a hectic Monday to Friday schedule, he completes up to 10 sessions a week, but it is a talk with head coach Brad Arthur in the coming days that will give Morris a clear indication of where he sits.

"The goal is to develop as much as I can and have a good season in the New South Wales Cup,” he said.

The former Devil will continue his bachelor of health science while rubbing shoulders with some of the NRL's best talent over the next couple of months.