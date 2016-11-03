Little relief for Gympie ahead of scorching week

STAY COOL TOMORROW: Luke Chesher was busy building pools in the Gympie region yesterday as the region prepares for a very summery weekend.

IT IS going to be a hot one across the Gympie region this weekend, with temperatures set to reach a high of 34 degrees on Saturday.

There will be little chance of relief over the next few days as well, with a mass of hot inland air hanging over the region well into next week as well.

"We'll see a large mass of hot air coming in from the west. Basically it'll be preventing any cooling sea breeze from hitting the area,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech says.

"It'll mean locals are going to be experiencing these hot conditions for most of the weekend.”

Following a surprisingly strong (if brief) start to the storm season on Tuesday, those hoping for more rain will likely be disappointed.

The bureau has predicted around a 40% chance of rainfall tomorrow afternoon, but Mr Paech says weekend showers were looking slim.

"The best chance we'll see for more rain would be Saturday afternoon or evening,” he says.

The high temperatures this weekend will be well above average for early November.

"We're only normally beginning to reach the 30 degree mark or so this time of year,” Mr Paech said.

The scorching conditions will continue at least into the middle of next week with forecasts showing temperatures well above 30 degrees every day.

Next Tuesday is expected to be the hottest yet - a summery 35 degrees.

"The hotter temperatures will see a greater chance of thunderstorms and some much needed rain in the middle of next week,” Mr Paech adds.

"However, I'd downplay any chance of seeing showers over the next few days.”

With little chance for a cool down over the next week, Gympie residents are encouraged to stay hydrated and protect themselves from the sun.

The UV index will stay at "extreme” throughout the rest of next week as well.