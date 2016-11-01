Little black dress fails to impress in Gympie court

A MAGISTRATE has given a dressing-down to a Gympie woman who appeared in court dressed in night-life attire.
"I have to say, a lot of magistrates would send you home to get dressed," Magistrate M. Baldwin told Jessica May Leis when the 28-year-old woman appeared on traffic offences on Monday.
Leis was dressed in a tight black dress that did not cover the shoulders or chest as she represented herself in Gympie Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to driving through a red turning arrow and driving while her license was disqualified.
However, several men dressed casually in t-shirts and shorts had their matters heard without comment.
Leis told the court she had been driving to shop for her children, aged 5 and 7, when she failed to notice a turning light was still red.
Police, who were behind her vehicle at the time, pulled her over and found she was driving while her license was disqualified.
She was on a $1000 good behaviour bond at the time.
Mrs Baldwin disqualified Leis' license for two years and ordered probation for six months, with the $1000 bond forfeited.
She urged Leis to get through the next two years without driving.
"You're going to have to take this in bite-sized chunks," Mrs Baldwin said.
"In two years it'll all be gone."