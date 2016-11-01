Little black dress fails to impress in Gympie court

The "little black dress" is a fashion staple, but not suitable court attire.

A MAGISTRATE has given a dressing-down to a Gympie woman who appeared in court dressed in night-life attire.

"I have to say, a lot of magistrates would send you home to get dressed," Magistrate M. Baldwin told Jessica May Leis when the 28-year-old woman appeared on traffic offences on Monday.

Leis was dressed in a tight black dress that did not cover the shoulders or chest as she represented herself in Gympie Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to driving through a red turning arrow and driving while her license was disqualified.

However, several men dressed casually in t-shirts and shorts had their matters heard without comment.

Leis told the court she had been driving to shop for her children, aged 5 and 7, when she failed to notice a turning light was still red.

Police, who were behind her vehicle at the time, pulled her over and found she was driving while her license was disqualified.

She was on a $1000 good behaviour bond at the time.

Mrs Baldwin disqualified Leis' license for two years and ordered probation for six months, with the $1000 bond forfeited.

She urged Leis to get through the next two years without driving.

"You're going to have to take this in bite-sized chunks," Mrs Baldwin said.

"In two years it'll all be gone."