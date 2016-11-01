30°
News

Little black dress fails to impress in Gympie court

Francesca Mcmackin
| 1st Nov 2016 3:17 PM Updated: 2nd Nov 2016 6:12 AM
The "little black dress" is a fashion staple, but not suitable court attire.
The "little black dress" is a fashion staple, but not suitable court attire. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAGISTRATE has given a dressing-down to a Gympie woman who appeared in court dressed in night-life attire.

"I have to say, a lot of magistrates would send you home to get dressed," Magistrate M. Baldwin told Jessica May Leis when the 28-year-old woman appeared on traffic offences on Monday.

Leis was dressed in a tight black dress that did not cover the shoulders or chest as she represented herself in Gympie Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to driving through a red turning arrow and driving while her license was disqualified.

However, several men dressed casually in t-shirts and shorts had their matters heard without comment.

Leis told the court she had been driving to shop for her children, aged 5 and 7, when she failed to notice a turning light was still red.

Police, who were behind her vehicle at the time, pulled her over and found she was driving while her license was disqualified.

She was on a $1000 good behaviour bond at the time.

Mrs Baldwin disqualified Leis' license for two years and ordered probation for six months, with the $1000 bond forfeited.

She urged Leis to get through the next two years without driving.

"You're going to have to take this in bite-sized chunks," Mrs Baldwin said.

"In two years it'll all be gone."

Gympie Times

Topics:  court driving gympie magistrates court

This is not a drill - there are snakes everywhere

This is not a drill - there are snakes everywhere

GYMPIE region residents have been again warned to take care as the weather heats up and snakes get very active.

Little black dress fails to impress in Gympie court

The "little black dress" is a fashion staple, but not suitable court attire.

'A lot of magistrates would send you home to get dressed'

Woman to face trial for crimes against children

court

Charges: indecent treatment, assault, threaten child witness

Couple of 'roughies' in Gympie's Melbourne Cup tips

I'll be putting my money on Bondi Beach and/or Hartnell. - Shane Gill, Turf Club president.

Who do our locals pick to win the Melbourne Cup today

Local Partners

VIEW Club members descend on Gympie

They came from throughout the Sunshine Coast as far south as Bribie Island and Caboolture and from Wide Bay as far north as Hervey Bay and Fraser Coast...

Science solves forensic puzzle

Students at Gympie schools had the chance recently to become the sleuths.

Gympie students get the chance to learn about forensic methods

Two great places to celebrate Melbourne Cup for a cause

Iconic race day accessory, the fascinator.

Have fun, raise money for cancer sufferers or palliative patients

More than 100 dancers mark anniversary

Ballet dancers on a break during rehearsal are Hope Solymosi, Aliyah Millard, Trista Morley, Grace Bekker and Paris Peterson.

Dance Plus will mark the 30th anniversary of their first concert.

Crafty locals to converge for Quilt and Craft Spectacular

Dynnese Swan and Glenda Davis at the 2014 Quilt and Craft Spectacular.

Don't miss this extravaganza of displays, demos, workshops, shows

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

ADELE felt "pressured" to have children and she admits she feels people that choose not to have kids are very "brave".

Kendall Jenner's health concern

Kendall Jenner "can't move" when she wakes in the night

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton has tattooed her autograph on her friends arm

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Janet Jackson on stage on first night of Unbreakable World Tour

Janet Jackson has reportedly converted to Islam

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey is demanding James Packer buy her a mansion

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

AUCTION

36 Young Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

This large Queensland style home on 1134m2 has been family owned for the past 78 years. With attention this home could be a Renovator's delight. The home has...

FINDERS KEEPERS!!

37 Cross Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 1 1 $280,000

Welcome to this private low set brick home nestled on 5 Acres with great water supply at 37 Cross Crescent, Curra This property has so much on offer with all the...

REFRESHED AND REJUVENATED!!

244 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 3 OFFERS OVER...

This solid high-set home is situated on 2.7 acres on the North side of Gympie. It has recently been renovated and features 3 good sized bedrooms (2 with...

ONE IN A MILLION!! MODERN QUEENSLANDER!!

1 Spicer Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

This beautiful 2 story Queenslander home is situated on 573m2 in a prime location that looks down on Gympie. When entering this Queenslander it automatically...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 10

Lot 10 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 78

Lot 78 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $127,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

GREAT LOCATION

2/45 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $260,000

Looking to downsize - then this well presented solid brick unit right in the heart of Gympie is for you. 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom Ceiling fans, air-conditioning...

2.26 ACRES IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

20 Garrick Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

A property for developers, those looking for an acreage lifestyle in the town centre, a long-term investor (negative gear the income), retirees or a family due to...

A SPECIAL PLACE

Gootchie 4650

Rural 3 1 3 $740000

Ever dreamt of living on the land far away from the madding crowds yet close enough to enjoy the benefits of the coast? With no close neighbours this "island of...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $265,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!