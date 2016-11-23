Lightning strikes twice for Gympie trainees

HEAVEN Leigh Cupcakes is surely blessed to have both trainees win the Trainee category at the 2016 Bendigo Bank Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Jarrod Clouston and Louise Lovell shared the honour on November 10.

Leigh Clouston, owner of Heaven Leigh Cupcakes, was very impressed by their workmanship and dedication to the business, and so, obviously, were the judges.

"Both Jarod and Louise brought their own experiences and passions to our business. Louise has a passion for cake decoration and presentation.

"Jarod loves growth and expansion. He was willing to do whatever job he needed to in order to make the business the best it could be. He focused on making sure the presentation of the shop was great.

"This allowed all of my staff to focus on other tasks,” Ms Clouston said.

"I haven't had trainees before so this was a new experience for me and my business.

"I found that having the trainees gave my business growth and support (financially and through the training delivered).

"The school-based traineeships gave both of my employees motivation in completing requirements for their Year 12 and also direction for their future careers.

"I found it very rewarding to support these people through the process,” she said.