Lighting up just got even trickier in our national parks

New smoking laws come into effect in the morning.

VISITORS to national parks in the Gympie region who light up within 10m of visitor facilities, including information shelters, could cop an on-the-spot fine of $243 under new laws coming into force tomorrow.

National Parks Minister Dr Steven Miles said the new restrictions applied to picnic tables and barbecues, toilet blocks, jetties and information shelters, as well as occupied camp sites.

National parks in the Gympie region include the Amamoor State Forest and Forest Reserve, where the Muster is held, Brooyar State Forest, Cooloola Great Walk, Imbil State Forest, Great Sandy National Park, Great Sandy Marine Park, Inskip and Tuan.

"These restrictions will protect the health and well-being of park visitors, and we hope smokers will consider their own health and the health of others and observe the new restrictions,” Dr Miles said.

"We want to support people who want to stop smoking, and protect those who choose not to smoke.

"While the focus will be on educating visitors about the new rules, rangers do have the power to issue on-the-spot fines of $243.

"The restrictions will apply to parts of 272 national parks, including 245 formalised campgrounds and 150 day-use areas, and bush camping sites.

"New no-smoking signage is being installed, with signs striking a balance between informing people and avoiding visual pollution of these natural areas. Visitors will also be reminded of the new restrictions via messages on camping tags and the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service web pages,” Dr Miles said.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young welcomed the start of the national park smoking restrictions.

"Smoking is the single largest preventable cause of death and disease in Australia,” Dr Young said.

"This is one of several Queensland Health initiatives to reduce smoking rates in Queensland, limit people's exposure to second-hand smoke and decrease the likelihood of young people taking it up.

"Queensland's smoking laws are among the toughest in the world. Smoke-free public places, coupled with quit smoking services, have resulted in Queensland's adult daily smoking rate dropping to 12%,” Dr Young said.