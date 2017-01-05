LifeFlight worth more than $1.4m to Gympie region

RACQ LifeFlight has flew more than 100 missions in Gympie last year.

RACQ LifeFlight flew more than 100 missions in the Gympie region in 2016, a service which was worth more than $1.4 million.

Figures provided by LifeFlight show the rescue helicopter flew 117 missions last year, including landing at 47 life-threatening accidents.

Of those 47 missions, motor vehicle accidents were most common, although medical conditions, falls, and sports injuries also made a up a significant number of injuries LifeFlight responded to.

The LifeFlight helicopter also flew 61 inter-hospital transfers in the region, and was also involved in neonatal and search and rescue operations.

The most commonly reported need for inter-hospital transfers were medical conditions and falls.

The average operating cost per mission for LifeFlight was $12,500, making the sum total of their contributions to the region $1,462,500.

These statistics are boosted by the 52 missions LifeFlight flew to Fraser Island in 2016, 33 of which occurred between August and December.

The helicopter has already flown one mission to Fraser Island this year, when a man in his early 20s sustained suspected neck injuries after being pushed from the top of his four-wheel drive while celebrating.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter in flight. Contributed

Among the accidents in Gympie where LifeFlight's assistance was crucial were the airlifting of a man who suffered head and limb injuries after his car collided with a tree on December 13, and a driver at Curra who was left trapped in his car after a metal picket impaled him through his seat.

Five-year-old Harvey Atkinson was also the recipient of the service.

Injuring his eye after falling onto a metal trellis while bike-riding in his backyard, Harvey's family feared he would lose sight in his left eye.

After being taken to Gympie Hospital, he was then transferred by LifeFlight to the Lady Cilento Hospital where doctors were able to perform surgery to repair the damage, which included a damaged eyelid, fractured eye socket, and a large blood mass.

At the time, Harvey's mother Vicky praised the service, and highlighted the important role it plays in helping the community.

"You don't realise what these amazing services do until it affects you,” Mrs Atkinson said in December.

"It can be the difference between life or death and thank you just is not enough.

"I now make monthly donations to RACQ LifeFlight Rescue to make sure this vital service continues.”

By the numbers

47 life-threatening missions included

11 motor vehicle accidents.

9 on and off road motorcycle accidents.

8 falls (including animal).

7 medical conditions.

4 sports injuries.

8 miscellaneous or other accidents.