Letters to the Editor: Is Barack Obama a 'loser'?

18th Jan 2017 5:22 AM
President-elect Donald Trump.
President-elect Donald Trump.

IS BARACK OBAMA A 'LOSER'?

AS AN American, I will say that (Barack) Obama is exiting the presidency exemplifying just what he is: a loser bad mouthing his successor.

N. Detrich,

Chatsworth.

'WHY WON'T LABOR SUPPORT CANEGROWERS?'

LABOR'S Agriculture Minister, Bill Byrne, should listen to Queensland canegrowers who have asked for genuine choice in sugar marketing instead of fawning to a multinational company like Wilmar.

Negotiations should be an issue for industry, however when they breakdown to the point of stalemate, governments have a responsibility to step in, especially when a major regional industry is involved.

Unlike Bill Byrne and Labor, the LNP made its position clear: if the industry was unable to finalise contracts, then we would act.

We did exactly what we said we would do with the choice in marketing legislation passed in December 2015.

Since then all sugar millers, bar Singapore-controlled Wilmar, have been able to work constructively with their local growers to finalise contracts.

Labor has no plan to support Queensland's canegrowers and no plan to give growers choice about who markets and sells their sugar.

Why is Bill Byrne backing foreign-owned sugar mills and marketers over Queensland's 5500 canegrowers, their families and their local communities?

Dale Last,

Shadow Agriculture Minister.

CELEBRATE OUR COMMON HUMANITY THIS AUSTRALIA DAY

EACH year on Australia Day, Australians come together to celebrate living and being part of this nation,

a multicultural nation, a nation expanding and thriving on accepting people of all different races, cultures and backgrounds. However, this year I am asking you to look at multiculturalism from a different angle.

While multiculturalism describes the values and beliefs we hold close, this term can be divisive in nature. Multiculturalism recognises the differences in background, skin colour and lifestyle and asks us to accept them.

Instead of multiculturalism, a term which focuses on the differences of our country and our people, I implore you to focus more on a common humanity.

The key to acceptance and harmony is both; finding similarities, and accepting differences. Neither are more important, and having one without the other creates an imbalance which grows into disconnection with community, feelings of being unwelcome and isolation.

Our country is diverse, and we should celebrate that. But we should celebrate not just the diversity of our friends, family and neighbours; we should celebrate our common humanity.

I have worked with young people my entire life and have seen a variety of kids from all different cultures and backgrounds grow and develop into kind, generous and thoughtful people.

Australia Day is a time to focus on our common humanity, but like many of my other messages we need to continue to adopt this approach in our everyday lives. Australia will continue to develop, our people becoming more diverse and our cultures intertwining. It is up to you to develop with it.

Father Chris Riley,

CEO and Founder at Youth Off The Streets.

Gympie Times

Topics:  australia day 2017 canegrowers donald tr letters letters to the editor politics

