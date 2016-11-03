Letter: Why didn't you hire local lawyers to threaten me?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR FROM FACEBOOK PAGE ADMINISTRATOR KATHY LITTLE WALKER

WHY didn't the CEO and Mayor and Cr Dodt ask to meet me to discuss the matter, or at least send a letter asking me to shut down the Facebook public group page, Gympie Regional Forum? (Safety in numbers 3-1).

Then, if I didn't comply, well, send another letter or call for coffee and a sit down to resolve things.

Mediation is the way. Not defamation suits.

What a waste of money and I feel, not very business-like.

Why does this council need to use such a high-end legal firm as MinterEllison?

Which brings me to ask the question on everyone's lips: what amount of money has been paid to legal firms each year to-date?

Perhaps an answer, Mr Mayor?

You tell us how much is spent on beautification projects. Well, how much is spent on "running” the council, which includes legal costs?

There is a line in profit and loss statements detailing legal costs.

A letter which could cost ratepayers between $2000 and $4000 sends shivers down my spine wondering how often these "letters” are sent.

I know many local legal firms could have sent that letter. Not Waterfront Place, Eagle St, Brisbane.

Why pay Brisbane lawyers to do work easily done by a Gympie-based legal firm?

Another job going out of town. Ugh!

The coffee and mediation was the better first option I think.

These people threatening legal action against me, a resident all my life, ratepayer, before making a phone call, requesting a talk or even a letter from the Mayor, is in my opinion, not the Aussie spirit.

Kathy Walker,

Facebook page administrator,

Gympie.