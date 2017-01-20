LETTER: Railway museum for Rattler would boost appeal

A railway museum would bring more tourists to the region, this letter writer says.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

AS AN original volunteer on the Valley Rattler from way back when the project was first conceived over 20 years ago I have always seen the potential of Gympie as a tourist town.

Gympie could be known as the Town of Museums, or similar, with the mining museum, woodworks museum and I was hoping for a railway museum.

Years ago a volunteer at the Rattler drew up plans for a railway museum that would double as a carriage shed and workshop to be located in the railway's high level yards next to the main workshops.

The idea is that the museum would house the carriages and visitors could walk through the carriages when they were not being used down the line on a train.

Also, volunteers could be working in the museum on the restoration of other carriages just like the UK's Great Western Railway's Didcot Museum.

Plus heritage non operational carriages could also be displayed.

Visitors would take self guided tours of the railway museum using the electronic devices that you wear around your neck and push the button on the device to find out about the exhibit. This system could be in many languages.

The museum would create additional revenue for the Rattler as well as being a tourist attraction.

The Valley Rattler Steam Train is a fun and historic way to see the gorgeous Gympie countryside. Photo by Tourism and Events Queensland Eric Taylor

Unfortunately, lately, the railway have been disposing of many of the old railway rolling stock that could have been displayed in the museum as they are not aware of the historic value of these vehicles. Once gone these historic items can never be replaced.

So Gympie the Town of Museums would then offer three interesting museums plus hopefully a living

exhibit if the train ever gets going again.

Visitors could maybe park at the old Gympie station and see the railway museum and then go by the Silver Bullet rail motor to Monkland where a vintage bus could possibly take the visitors to and from the Mining Museum utilising their Gympie Visitors Pass.

Just imagine the tourism potential.

Ken Coulter, Ilkley.