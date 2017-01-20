37°
News

LETTER: Pauline's plan would be a disaster for state

Deb Frecklington, LNP Deputy Opposition Leader | 20th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
BAD IDEA: The last thing Queensland needs is to import the political problems and chaos seen in Canberra, writes Deb Frecklington.
BAD IDEA: The last thing Queensland needs is to import the political problems and chaos seen in Canberra, writes Deb Frecklington. Patrick Woods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OPINION: 

PAULINE Hanson's plan to halve the number of electorates and reinstate the Upper House or Senate would be disastrous for regional Queensland.

It would mean regional Queenslanders have less representation and their voices would be drowned out even further.

Regional Queenslanders need a bigger voice, not a smaller one.

Regional Queenslanders don't want larger electorates and less representation, they want equal representation.

Queensland needs better government not more government.

They certainly don't need a bunch of senators who are voted in as a result of back-room deals and are unaccountable to the people they are meant to serve.

The last thing Queensland needs is to import the political problems and chaos seen in Canberra.

Queensland's unique one-house system isn't a weakness, it's a strength.

Remember, it was Labor who abolished Queensland's Upper House during the 1920s.

It's interesting that the only people calling for the reinstatement of an Upper House in Queensland are those self-interested politicians.

I will continue to stand up for regional Queensland and call out those self-interested politicians when I see it.

Queenslanders want politicians more focused on creating jobs rather than making their jobs easier.

Enough is enough. We need to start talking about the real issues that matter to Queenslanders.
 

DEB FRECKLINGTON is the Queensland Deputy Opposition Leader 

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  deb frecklington letter to the editor one nation opinion pauline hanson queensland upper house

A start to ambitious plan to take back the Mary River

A start to ambitious plan to take back the Mary River

Early planning is underway to reclaim the Mary River as a recreational, tourism and social asset for Gympie

'He's going to kill me': New weapon against abusers

Domestic violence survivor Kerri endured seven years of physical and emotional abuse.

13 Gympie region strangle perpetrators face seven years jail

The fish are biting in Cooloola, here's where to catch them

GOTCHA: Joshua Page took this 39cm elbow slapper whiting in the lower Maroochy river.

The offshore scene has been impressive over the past couple of days

New theory could explain Coolum crocodile

MISTAKEN IDENTITY? Could the Coolum Creek crocodile be a large eastern water dragon?

Environmentalist suggests Coolum croc is a water dragon

Local Partners

Bushfire threat continues months longer than expected

UNSEASONALLY hot and dry weather has firefighters on alert as dangerous bushfire conditions extend nearly two months longer than usual.

Photo comp: Mum captures summer, wins a camera

A beautiful summer's day at Double Island Point - User Contributed

We asked for your summer photos, and you delivered

EXCLUSIVE: The Amity Affliction's overdue homecoming

BACK IN TOWN: THe Amity Affliction play the Gympie Civic Centre on Friday night.

After 10 years away from Gympie, the local legends are back.

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

What's on in Gympie this weekend and next week for Australia Day?

Check out the Gig Guide for a couple of fun ideas for Australia Day, including a family friendly event at the Jockey Club Hotel.

All the action in Gympie for the Gig Guide this weekend.

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

CHAMBERS is back with her 11th studio album.

  • Music

  • 20th Jan 2017 10:30 AM

Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration

Ed Sheeran wants to record a duet with Beyoncé.

Nicole Kidman squirms through questions on Keith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

'God, you guys are personal ... that’s for him to talk about'

Mark Salling's child porn court date cancelled

Mark Salling's upcoming court hearing has been cancelled

Steve Carell pulls cruel prank on fans of the office

Steve Carrell decided to pull a cruel prank on fans of The Office

Lee Lin Chin's man-crazy, beer-loving side revealed

HAVE A BEER: Lee Lin Chin her tips and quips on life.

SBS newsreader Lee Lin Chin offers up satirical tips and quips.

Married at First Sight: M'boro dad to feature on reality TV

LOOKING FOR LOVE: Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

A bull riding accident put everything into perspective for Sean.

YOU WILL NEVER FIND BETTER VALUE IN THIS ESTATE!

25 Federation Crt, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Situated in the sought after Willow Grove estate surrounded by quality homes, this attractive Ausmar home is ready for you to move in!! This modern brick home has...

HURRY, OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Don't put off seeing this home or you'll pass up a rare buy. On offer is a spacious brick home on a large parcel of land. - Spacious brick home boosts 3 great...

got 2 own this one!

25 Fleming Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 3 $235,000!

Wow, check this one out! Renovated three bedroom home with a funky touch of modern, located on over two acres with a large dam and set nicely among the gum trees.

RARE - Over an Acre in Southside, Don&#39;t Miss Out!

Lot 4 Roselea Avenue, Southside 4570

Residential Land -Just over 2klm to Southside town centre -Approximately 3klm to Gympie CBD ... $169,800

-Just over 2klm to Southside town centre -Approximately 3klm to Gympie CBD -Located on a quiet cul-de-sac road -Elevated with a North East Aspect rom your...

BRANXTON HOUSE - A RARE GEM

120 Diamondfield Road, Amamoor 4570

House 3 2 10 $1,280,000

This unique home demands attention on the idyllic 15 acres just a short drive from the lovely hinterland township of Amamoor just 30 minutes' drive to the world...

ACT NOW, WON&#39;T LAST

147 Rammutt Road, Chatsworth 4570

House 3 2 4 $360,000

This beautifully presented fresh and modern acreage residence is a stunning family home and a great country lifestyle property. Some key features of the home...

COUNTRY LIFESTYLE:

Kitoba 4605

Residential Land 0 0 $149,000

Located in the Windera-Kitoba area this 28 acre block is ideal for travellers to have a home base or anyone looking for a weekend getaway. The block has...

26 ACRES ON THE EDGE OF TOWN

728 Old Maryborough Road, Tamaree 4570

Residential Land It is very rare and hard to find a block this size ... Offers Over...

It is very rare and hard to find a block this size so close to everywhere. The 10.28 ha (26acs) is situated at Tamaree just 7.5 klms from Gympie CBD with bitumen...

DUE TO ILLNESS, VENDOR NEEDS SOLD!

Lot 794 Neerdie Rd, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Set on 2 acres (more or less) on Neerdie Road is your ... $119,000

Set on 2 acres (more or less) on Neerdie Road is your next block with lots of potential. The current Vendor has spent hours clearing the front of the section and...

5 ACRES ON THE EDGE OF TOWN, WITH TOWN WATER

40 Spring Rd, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 $339,000

Buy Now and hold for the future. Right on the edge of Gympie, perfect home base. Future potential opportunity to develop 5 acres of land located at Victory...

Gympie attracts buyers looking for affordable seachange

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter.

Median house price drops 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!