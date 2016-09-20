LETTER: Local knowledge lacking in council

This letter writer says Gympie Regional Council needs to listen to the needs of the community.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

PLEASE allow me to express my concern about Gympie Regional Council.

(The latest) Rates notice clearly states Economic Development Levy $65.

I cannot find where it says that our money is going to the Rattler.

Mr Mayor and Mr CEO, have you taken the time to inspect the sleepers on this track, let alone the bridges?

I have travelled on this line from Kandanga to Gympie many years ago, (you get it - I am a local). Local knowledge is more important than the imports from the south.

Yes, we do need an independent inquiry into the goings on of this council.

Please do not tell us we have another Lone Ranger as we had in the previous council. Come on councillors, get behind Cr Hartwig.

Silence is not golden for us, the ratepayers.

Have you noticed some silent councillors from the previous council are not there now?

We voted you lot in to do the job we expect, as you are locals too.

We the ratepayers are your employer just like we are the employers of the CEO and council employees.

We the ratepayers have councillors to represent us so they have to have access to any information that is required.

They must be told the truth, as everybody should be answerable to us, the ratepayers.

This planning department says "yes, put in your application", but after many dollars it's a "no go". Then nothing, except your hip pocket is a hell of a lot lighter.

The mayor and councillors say we need progress for Gympie to go ahead, so why does the planning department have so much power and refuse progress?

All the professional, experienced locals of this shire gone from council.

All of us ratepayers are very thankful to Kathy Little Walker for starting this petition so please go online to change.org (a petition calling for an inquiry into Gympie Regional Council which will go to Deputy Premier and Local Goverment Minister Jackie Trad).

Ratepayers who don't have internet access, please make this a priority as we have limited time, so find a friend's computer or go to the library computers.

Mavis Ramsey,

Gympie