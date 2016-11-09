Letter: LNP putting mining companies before farmers

The Queensland LNP should not let mines have unfettered access to the Artesian Basin, this letter writer says.

GYMPIE MP Tony Perret is actively opposing the introduction of a "Water Bill" in the Queensland Parliament that would go some way to stopping coal miners like Adani from draining the Great Artesian Basin.

Should the LNP and the Katter Party succeed in scuttling the legislation, farming communities all across regional Queensland are at risk of having the ground water drained from beneath their feet.

The miners want unrestricted access to aquifers so they can drain them, pollute the water and dump the waste into our waterways.

The LNP are placing mining magnate profits ahead of their community's interests. Don't they understand that by hanging the farmers out to dry, the LNP will be gifting seats to One Nation in regional Queensland at the next state election?

Farmers may not be in a position to donate to the LNP like the CSG and coal companies do, but at least rural industries pay tax, create employment and keep our heads above water…

Aaron White,

Kin Kin