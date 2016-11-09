34°
Opinion

Letter: LNP putting mining companies before farmers

9th Nov 2016 10:58 AM
The Queensland LNP should not let mines have unfettered access to the Artesian Basin, this letter writer says.
The Queensland LNP should not let mines have unfettered access to the Artesian Basin, this letter writer says. Robert Rough

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE MP Tony Perret is actively opposing the introduction of a "Water Bill" in the Queensland Parliament that would go some way to stopping coal miners like Adani from draining the Great Artesian Basin.

Should the LNP and the Katter Party succeed in scuttling the legislation, farming communities all across regional Queensland are at risk of having the ground water drained from beneath their feet.

The miners want unrestricted access to aquifers so they can drain them, pollute the water and dump the waste into our waterways.

The LNP are placing mining magnate profits ahead of their community's interests. Don't they understand that by hanging the farmers out to dry, the LNP will be gifting seats to One Nation in regional Queensland at the next state election?

Farmers may not be in a position to donate to the LNP like the CSG and coal companies do, but at least rural industries pay tax, create employment and keep our heads above water…

Aaron White,

Kin Kin

Gympie Times

Topics:  letter to the editor

WATCH: X-Factor star's street performance in Gympie

WATCH: X-Factor star's street performance in Gympie

Singer-songwriter Roshani Priddis made the trip to Gympie yesterday to busk up a storm.

MISSING AT SEA: Hope remains for lost skipper

Missing Yeppoon skipper Brett Munn.

Divers have joined the intense water and air search of the man.

Gympie's NRL star makes Eels squad

READY: Gympie product Jack Morris has been elevated to the Eels top squad.

Morris in the mix for NRL debut

Reader photos: Butterflies grace the Gympie region

Jennifer Lindemann is loving the butterfly blizzard. She said she'd taken hundreds of photos of the beauties passing by, including this one.

See the gallery as two butterfly species migrate

Local Partners

Birch not just for the birds - gardeners love them too!

Gympie Municipal Horticultural Society members will get a chance to see this fascinating tree first hand when they visit Henry and Dell Kross's residence.

Fun and activities in Gympie today

No Caption

What groups are meeting today? Read on to find out.

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Plans to revive Rattler unveiled in volunteer event

The Valley Rattler.

Organisers share plans to revive Rattler in meet-and-greet

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

TOOWOOMBA beauty Noni Janur may not have found love with Richie Strahan on The Bachelor but she did find a best friend.

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

The 100 star embraces cult following at Supanova expo

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series The 100. Supplied by Foxtel.

American actor Ricky Whittle hasn't met an Aussie he doesn't like

GREAT BUYING !!

11 Cedar Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $239,000

Our sellers have transformed this property by recently installing a new kitchen, new carpet and lino and new vanity unit. The 3 spacious bedrooms have built-ins ad...

TAKE THIS DUCKLING AND CREATE A SWAN

135 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 2 2 $265,000

The views are amazing, the possibilities are all there. All we need is for someone to see the vision. Situated on 5 acres at Curra this home has lots to offer. The...

choose 1 or 2 first class stunning duplex units!

83 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Unit 2 2 1 from $249,000!

So there are duplexes for sale and there are duplexes for sale. And then there is THIS duplex for sale. This really is the whizz bang of all duplexes. No expense...

want peace &amp; privacy on 2045m2!

13 Julienne Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 $349,000!

Ever go past a driveway and think to yourself I wonder whats down there? Well that surely is the case with this ohhhh so private and peaceful home on a whopping...

a magical property 2 entice all buyers!

6 Busby Street, Amamoor 4570

House 3 1 2 NOW ONLY...

Quaint, cute, comfortable, cosy, homey, quirky, different, eclectic, are just some of the words that would describe this really lovely renovated property right in...

IDEAL RURAL LIVING PROPERTY WITH INCOME!!

243 Harvey Road, Lower Wonga 4570

Rural 11 3 3 $1,100,000

150 acres (60.59ha) FRUIT/CATTLE farming and AGRI-TOURISM property located in the prime agricultural district of Lower Wonga, 20 minutes NW of Gympie and a short...

PEACE AND QUIET SO CLOSE TO TOWN

65 Belvedere Road, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Situated approx 4 minutes from the CBD is a lovely 3 bedroom lowset brick home up high on 2.1 acres with pleasant views to the north. The home has an open plan...

CONVENIENT LOCATION!!

144 Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $279,000

Only minutes' drive to the CBD and only 200m walking distance to a school is this two story brick home situated on a large 2,023 m. This makes this property in a...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

LOOKING FOR VALUE!!

16 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

New life for Winston House

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Marg and John Cochrane at the old Winston house building, now on the market in Gympie.

Winston House is open for buyer offers as of now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!