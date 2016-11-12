LETTER: Forget Smithfield St refurb, Mary St needs more parking

Rebecca Gregory (not this letter writer) has been fed up with Gympie CBD parking in the past.

WHAT a great idea to make the town more pedestrian friendly; more pedestrians, less parking- it means we'll have to walk to Mary St to shop.

Well after the American election results, a 100 to 1 winner of the Australian Oaks, who knows, pigs might fly and we can get a ride on one of them, ah but no landing strip so that is out of the question.

Put in a parking station (not up a hill) and more people will come to Mary St. It's as simple as that.

People don't want to park down at Nelson Reserve and walk all the way up Mary St. to post a parcel or get stamps, and perhaps look in a shop or two on the way.

No people are today looking for comfort and the shopping complexes are where people are going even if they have to pay to park.

Good artists impression and looks good but not it's addressing the real problem with Mary St- nowhere to park.

The Council have made an effort but in the wrong direction.

Rod Matthews,

Gympie