28°
News

LETTER: Concern over distasteful front page

19th Nov 2016 8:21 AM
No Caption
No Caption Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I WRITE concerning the Thursday November 17,  2016 edition of The Gympie Times.

The front page indicated a tawdry attempt at humour with the headline "OH, S#*T" and to me a distasteful review of a recent court case.

The story continued further within the paper.

I was disappointed that this front page story was the feature, despite two "good news" stories on page 2 and 3; the first regarding the recent retirement of Senior Constable Nayler  and the other depicting happy photos of students at their formals.

On page 4, we were confronted with a story on a win in Gold Lotto, where the winner was quoted as saying "Holy moly! Jesus Christ!"

 

I think the reporting of the comment, using the Holy Name of Jesus, many would consider a blasphemous comment and an affront to their Christian upbringing.

I would ask that your paper please apologise for printing such a comment, even if it was the spontaneous response of an excited person. If the person had used the 'f" word would you have printed this.

Again, in a future report on any other instance if a person was to use the "c" word would you print this. I think not. A retraction is in order.                                                                  

I await your early response.

Ken Garner,

Gympie      

 

ED'S NOTE:

IN A world where the censorship line is becoming more and more blurred, the media have a responsibility to present the information we are faced with daily in a way that accurately conveys the truth of a story.   This was the case of the front page story headed "OH, S#*T" in Thursday's paper, where we reported on a member of society at their lowest point.   While we never intend to offend anybody, it is a reality of today's changing world that stories like this will present themselves from time to time.   While we reserve the right to publish the news in a way that we see fit, we also take seriously our commitment to our readers.   In the case of the story on page 4 in the same edition, where a Gold Lotto winner was quoted as saying "Holy Moly. Jesus Christ", we are also bound to accurately report direct quotes.   We sincerely apologise if in both instances we offended any readers.                                                                                                                               
Gympie Times

Topics:  disgusting letter to the editor opinion outrage swearing

Water wars get started as past lessons quickly forgotten

Water wars get started as past lessons quickly forgotten

"WHISKEY is for drinking; water is for fighting over.”

Perrett calls for State to reveal asset sales

Gympie MP Tony Perrett wants the government to come clean on what it intends to sell in the way of assets in the near future.

"Tell us what you plan to sell off”, member says to State.

Dung detection a huge boost for koala conservation

USQ researcher Dr Romane Cristescu with Detection Dogs for Conservation border collie Baxter.

A new program is being used to help koala conservation.

Inclusion promoted for Disability Action Week

INCLUSION: Matt Golinski and Aaron Buttery did some co-operative cooking on Wednesday.

Matt Golinkski mentors youngsters with disabilities

Local Partners

Students and Landcare band together on project

Landcare projects, Widgee memorial services and revisiting the past for Glastonbury Hall; there's plenty of news from Widgee this week.

Gympie police honoured for their dedication on the job

OUTSTANDING SERVICE: Snr Constable Tess Bell receives her District Officer Certificate from Superintendent Mark Stiles on Tuesday morning.

Annual ceremony sees excellence in policing rewarded.

WHAT'S ON: Time to get your board game on Gympie

No Caption

Celebrate International Games Day today in Gympie.

Take a nostalgia trip when Ol' 55 rolls into town

ROCK ON: Frankie J Holden will be in Gympie next weekend to shake, rattle and roll.

Slick back your hair for a night of retro-rock

Five fantastic things to do this weekend

SPEEDY: Abby the golden retriever makes a jump.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Ricky Martin will have a loud wedding

Ricky Martin will have a loud wedding

Ricky Martin is expecting his upcoming wedding to be "crazy" and "loud".

WHAT'S ON: Time to get your board game on Gympie

No Caption

Celebrate International Games Day today in Gympie.

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Model Chrissy Teigen has encouraged mums to be open about postpartum depression.

Model says mums have unrealistic expectations for themselves

Express bowler Mitchell Johnson holds his fire

Mitchell Johnson.

In a season of cricket autobiographies, Johnson keeps some secrets

20 all-time greatest country music hits revealed

Patsy Cline.

Listing off classic songs

The Chefs Line gets shake-up

SBS food presenter Maeve OMeara.

The SBS favourite will have a very different look in the near future

Ewan McGregor forgives director's snub almost 20 years on

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in T2: Trainspotting.

Trainspotting star opens up about filming the sequel

YESTERYEARS CHARM

35 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie 4570

House 0 0 225,000

Delightful 2 bedroom home in the heart of Gympie. This classic styled home has polished timber floors,good sized deck to entertain or just enjoy your morning...

GRAND MASTER ON LARGE CORNER BLOCK

6 Munro Street, Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Across from the school and old peoples nursing home. This home has a revamped bathroom and kitchen with an open plan living area. The home is situated on a large...

Weekender Now - Build Later

4 Santa Maria Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Exclusively Listed:- ...BIG SHED ....Are you looking for a weekend retreat and ... $235,000

Exclusively Listed:- ...BIG SHED ....Are you looking for a weekend retreat and a place you can later build your forever home, then this beautiful, near level...

What a Bargain

101 EMPEROR STREET, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 1 3 $345,000 Neg

Situated opposite Snapper Creek this is the ideal home for anglers or walkers. Close to water and walking tracks. This delightful concrete block dwelling would...

WORK&#39;S DONE - MOVE IN NOW!!

15 Bridge Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 4 2 2 $205,000

This fully renovated 4 bedroom home is situated on a large one acre block in Kilkivan. The property is situated within easy walking distance to the shops, school...

CIRCLE&#39;S END

Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 1 $550,000

The perfect horse, cattle or lifestyle property is waiting for you to come and enjoy. 81.9 acres (33.18ha) of rich country ranging from alluvial flats, gently...

PEACE AND QUIET SO CLOSE TO TOWN

65 Belvedere Road, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Situated approx 4 minutes from the CBD is a lovely 3 bedroom lowset brick home up high on 2.1 acres with pleasant views to the north. The home has an open plan...

CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES

52 Wises Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $240,000

Situated in the heart of Gympie is a solid 3 bedroom lowset hardiplank over brick home on a fully fenced block. The kitchen is fully renovated with an open plan...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE LIVING!!

9 Connemara Court, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $580,000

The second that you walk through the doors you will be amazed at the quality of this home. Featuring 4 massive bedrooms, 3 with build-ins and the main bedroom has...

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!