Letter: Complaints have derailed vital service for many

Letter to the editor on closure of bus company Roundabout tours:

THE tour buses have been parked there for nearly 10 years, so why has no one complained before this about them being garaged on private property?

As for the council, I think they are not interested in helping keep people who run a business that is essential to the community here in Gympie.

If the "Roundabout Tours" closes down, where will the different clubs who use this "tour service" find another service, so they can still have their day tours, such as National Seniors?

They use this tour service at least once a month, as do several other clubs.

So the people who do these tours are going to be stuck in Gympie thanks to the unknown complaints and the short-sighted Council. (abridged)

Molly Kunst,

Gympie