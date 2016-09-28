Lesley hosts spring meeting

HOSTESS: Lesley Notley in her cottage garden where she hosted the September meeting of the Gympie Municipal Horticultural Society

LESLEY Notley did a wonderful job hosting the September meeting of the Gympie Municipal Horticultural Society in Nelson Rd.

There were beautiful cottage gardens nearby; surprisingly plants come alive after winter when everything appears to be dead. This is the best time of the year to be gardening.

There were Spring Flowering Plant - Best Floral Display competitions with many members participating thus making the task extremely difficult for Ray Morsch and Jeff Walker to pick the most deserving winners.

It was eventually decided that Robyn Bowman had the Best Flower on Display with her pink carnation, followed by Ron and June Idle with their hibiscus and lastly Linda Percival with her aloe vera. They were presented with their prize money by Norm Breen.

A large birthday cake, organised by Linda Percival and hidden inside a white cardboard box, was given to society secretary Robyn Bowman who turned 60 a few days ago. Robyn was pleasantly surprised and was happy to share with one of her interesting and most unusual birthday presents - a trailer load of cow manure.

After the meeting, everyone had a piece of Robyn's birthday cake, other cakes, slices, biscuits, sandwiches and tea/coffee while admiring Lesley's garden especially lobelia and larkspur for their striking violet-blue flowers.

They are both annual plants with their lifecycle only lasting one year. They grow from seed, bloom, produce seeds and die in one growing season. There's no need to panic as gardeners will have a steady supply of plants whether they let them self-seed or simply collect the seeds and keep them for next year.

Lobelia are definitely an asset in any garden - they are eye-catching, delicate, compact, only growing 3 to 5 inches tall - these plants would make great additions in borders (just like Lesley's), along creeks or ponds, as ground covers, or in containers especially hanging baskets.

Whereas larkspur flower spikes are equally impressive with them growing approximately three feet tall, they may require support from wind, excellent cut-flowers and an old fashioned plant (this has definitely stood the test of time remarkably still available now and in the grandparents' era).

Many years ago native Americans used to smoke lobelia inflata, also commonly known as Indian tobacco, to treat asthma. Also the juice of the larkspur flowers, particularly D. consolida, mixed with alum, gives a blue ink.

Be aware that all parts of larkspur, even the stem and seeds, are highly toxic and hence poisonous to many animals, especially cattle. Surprisingly sheep are not affected by the toxins and have been extremely useful in eradicating this dangerous plant on cattle stations.

These plants require little maintenance once established. With the weather warming up gardeners are encouraged to water more frequently, apply a general purpose liquid fertiliser every four to six weeks if desired and simply enjoy them.

These are Lesley's favourite flowers in her garden and you can see why. Using cool colours like blue, green and violet definitely made the area appear cooler, more peaceful and larger. This shows that colours do evoke emotion and create the illusion of depth in a small garden.

A bus trip to Bundaberg has been organised for Saturday, October 29 visiting two gardens and a nursery with lunch at East Bundaberg Sports Club. The bus leaves PC Place at 7am and arrives back in Gympie about 5.30pm. Don't forget to bring money along to the October meeting.