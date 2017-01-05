Softball could make a 2017 comeback in Gympie

SOFTBALL: Karen Hansen is a woman on a mission.

The dairy farm worker and current Gympie Redbacks baseball player pictured is leading the charge to bring back a sport the region has not seen in two decades.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s softball was a mainstay of the Gympie sporting calendar with dozens of locals picking up a mitt for a mid-week game.

Coming from a softball background herself, Hansen has spotted a hole in the market and has suggested the sport could provide a viable winter alternative.

Hansen told The Gympie Times she has received expressions of interest from numerous prospective players and thinks there is no reason why softball and baseball can not co-exist.

"We have three options with starting," she said.

"We can become our own association, which would be great, or we could affiliate with another association of just run a social competition. A social competition would be great to get it started but we can not get grant money if we do that.

"Our biggest thing is getting funding to get equipment...It's not cheap."

Hansen has acknowledged the sport's similarities with baseball and is proposing a mid-week social comp in winter so as to not impede on numbers.

"We (softballers) could help baseball out in the summer with some numbers and they could help us out with a couple of teams in winter, that way we are not interfering with baseball at all. We just want to try and do something different."

While Hansen admits there are a few hurdles to overcome in terms of a viable playing surface and other administrative issues, she is confident, given the early interest, the sport will make a comeback. A meeting for interested parties will be held January 16, in the conference room at Gympie McDonalds.