Leading the Way

Donna Jones | 18th Sep 2016 12:00 PM
Rikki Lancaster

COST-effective equestrian clothing was difficult to find in Gympie, but Karen Bazzan found a solution.

She simply designed her own.

Karen wanted to fit out her three boys for school and pony club.

"The market seemed to have a fantastic range for girls at a very high price but the range available for boys was extremely limited. Most parents with children competing were ordering direct from the UK and were paying top price,” the busy mum and businesswoman said.

Using the combined knowledge of friends and relatives who have grown up in many equine disciplines, Karen has designed a range of equestrian wear for men, women, and soon children.

The range features German buckles and studs and incorporates Swedish technology and is produced in India to provide fit and comfort for the Australian climate.

"It was funny at the time. I was telling friends how excited I was about taking off on a journey to produce a new product in India, by myself. and didn't even think about security or danger issues with entering another country by myself. Thankfully I was very lucky to have an amazing contact for a leather factory in India and they helped me book accommodation and get transfers. I spent 10 days in a beautiful country designing and developing an entire collection and we are now able to see the end result with this amazingproduct now available not only in Gympie but all over Australia,” she said.

Now, the range employs four staff in Gympie and generates business for a plethora of industries.

"We do all of the designing and make all of the samples right here then have the product manufactured in India, then market, promote and sell the product right here in Gympie and aim to have stockists all over the world. We are excited about the future for our brand and love that our amazinglocal community is right here behind us helping us get another great brand off the ground.”

Gympie Times
Nanna Hook's Coconut Fingers With Lemon Butter Icing

THIS recipe is over 100-years-old and comes to us from one of Gympie's former identities, Olive "Nanna” Hook.

