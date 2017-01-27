Lake Borumba might be low but still has plenty of fish

ON AGAIN: Chris Mangold and Glenn Williams at Lake Borumba.

MARY Valley Family Fishing Classic organiser Glenn Williams is feeling positive about 2017.

Speaking with The Gympie Times, Mr Williams announced the successful event will be held again in November after a record number of anglers took part in 2016.

The Lions Club of Gympie and the Mary Valley combine to host the popular tournament, with Mr Williams on hand at the dam to present Lake Borumba Fish Stock Association representative Chris Mangold with a $250 cheque for the association's valued assistance in maintaining healthy fish levels in Lake Borumba.

"We would not be able to have a competition like this (Mary Valley Family Fishing Classic) without the likes of the Borumba Fish Stock Association,” Mr Williams said.

Originally a fundraiser for the Mary Valley after the Traveston Dam fiasco, the fishing classic is still not yet a guaranteed fixture on the calendar but according to Mr Williams the event will go ahead on November 4 this year.

Lake Borumba Fish Stock Association's Chris Mangold is doing his best to make sure the event is a mainstay by introducing 100,000 fingerlings into the dam every year.

"We put 40,000 bass, 40,000 golden perch, 20,000 silver perch and in the last two years we put 4500 Mary River cod into the dam,” MrMangold said.

"The reason we did thatwas because we hadn'tstocked any for sometime.”

Although Borumba Dam isthe lowest it has been in recent memory, Mr Mangold said the water level does notaffect fish numbers ortheir ability to be

caught.

"What does impact on the fish numbers are big floods and big flows of water,” he said.

"Most people now catch and release.”