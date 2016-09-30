Kybong 'piggery' is not a 'pigsty': letter

LETTER TO THE EDITOR FROM JUDY LAWLER

AUSTRALIAN Pork Limited is the premier body for pork producers and it describes the pig production facility proposed for Kybong as a piggery.

The proponents of the project rely extensively on specifications from Australian Pork that say that is a piggery.

Everyone except the Camerons thinks it is a piggery so it is a bit strange that we get accused of being misleading when we don't agree with the Camerons' own personal dictionary.

The latest letter from the Camerons is the first time I have seen the word pigsty associated with the project.

Perhaps the Camerons are attempting to make the point that the proposal does not have concrete floors, drains running into sumps, treatment of waste in controlled conditions and no release of anything until it is not dangerous to people or the environment.

That is how a conventional piggery operates.

This proposal is different.

If we are going to consider the waste problem we need to also consider that the food pigs eat, the digestive system of pigs and the waste of pigs is very similar to the food, digestive system and waste of humans.

Cows, sheep, goats, horses etc are very different.

Consider, if we had a similar quantity of people on the Kybong property.

1000 SPU would be similar in waste produced to about 400 humans.

If the 400 people planted crops and consumed them but imported food on the same scale as proposed for the pigs it would be similar in effect.

If the human faeces were not controlled on the property but allowed to lay on the surface until later dug in by cultivation it would be similar.

If all the waste was washed into the river during high rainfall events and floods it would be similar.

Would anyone think that situation would be satisfactory for a property just above the Gympie water intake on the Mary River leading to the Great Barrier Reef basin?

The proposal is not a conventional piggery where waste is controlled and we can agree with the Camerons on that point.

Judy Lawler,

Dagun.