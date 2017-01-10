Know your coffee by its name

ABOVE: Coffee names aren't as complicated as we think. BELOW: An affogato is a quick, easy and delicious dessert you can make at home.

HOW do you tell the difference between blends? What, for you, makes a great coffee?

Stores may carry as many as 30 different varieties of coffee and buying off internet sites mean you may encounter even more.

Plus, each one may be known by a few aliases.

But don't despair.

The whole business is not quite as complicated as it appears at first.

Generally the names refer to the degree to which the bean has been roasted, the origin of the bean before roasting, the dealer's name for the blend, or a flavouring that was added to the beans after roasting.

So the darker the bean the longer it has been roasted.

Most of the darker coffees are from Europe.

These coffees will have names like Italian roast or Viennese roast.

They may often have names like Italian-Roast Mexican and this confusing name refers to the roast first and the origin of the beans second.

Market names are a little more difficult.

Terms like Vittoria and Aribica are market names and denote the brand, and often that brand's favourite blends.

Blends are two or more beans from different origins, roasted separately and then 'blended' together to subtly alter the flavour of the beans. Flavoured coffees are easy to spot because they usually have words like vanilla, chocolate, or the name of fruits, nuts and spices in them.

But you don't have to just drink your coffee.

There are several beverages and even desserts based on the distinctive flavour of coffee.

Check out this easy dessert recipe.

An affogato is so easy to make and simply delicious.

AFFOGATO DELIGHT

Method

1. Place generous scoops of ice-cream into individual serving glasses.

2. Serve together with individual shot glasses of coffee and Frangelico.

3. When ready to eat, guests pour coffee and liqueur over ice-cream. Serve with biscotti.